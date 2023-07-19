Tekken 8 Closed Network Test weeks and expected download size

The upcoming entry in Bandai Namco Entertainment's iconic fighting game series, Tekken 8, is finally getting a Closed Network Test. This will offer a few lucky fans a chance to enjoy a hands-on experience with the title. Although the developers are yet to confirm a release date for this game, its Closed Network Test is a clear indication of a potential 2023 release.

With the CNT inching ever closer, Bandai Namco has finally revealed tons of information regarding its playtest. The studio has also disclosed how long this test will be available. Moreover, the CNT's expected file size on consoles has also been revealed, albeit on an unofficial level. The playtest will allow players to try out all 16 usable characters the base game has to offer, as well as six iconic arenas.

Here's everything you need to know about Tekken 8 Closed Network Test (CNT), including the file size and playtest weeks.

When can you play Tekken 8 Closed Network Test (CNT)?

According to Bandai Namco, the upcoming Closed Network Test is scheduled to be made available in two different sessions. The first one will start on July 21, 2023, and will be live until July 24, 2023. The second and final session will begin on July 28, 2023, and be available till July 31, 2023.

Both sessions will be available on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Currently, the registrations for this Closed Network Test are still live. Players who might be interested in trying out the game before its official release can sign up for this CNT to stand a chance at getting a hands-on experience.

What is the file size of Tekken 8 Closed Network Test?

With the CNT's first session looming over the horizon, we finally have the file size of the demo that will be available to players. According to PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the PlayStation 5 version of the CNT will be approximately 13.594 GB.

While file sizes for the Xbox and PC versions are yet to be revealed, they are expected to be within the ballpark of 13-15 GBs. The Closed Network Test will feature all 16 playable characters, including:

Asuka Kazama

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Hwoarang

Jin Kazama / Devil Jin

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya

King II

Lars Alexandersson

Leroy Smith

Lili de Rochefort

Ling Xiaoyu

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Paul Phoenix

Jack-8

Although it is very much possible that Bandai Namco is keeping a few characters under wraps, potentially due to spoilers or to keep them as a surprise for players, these 16 units are confirmed to be Tekken 8's base roster.