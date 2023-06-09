How to register for Tekken 8 Closed Network Test? Date & time, playable fighters, and more

Bandai Namco Entertainment has finally announced an official Closed Network Test and the very first playable demo for Tekken 8. The demo will allow players to try out 16 playable fighters and five arenas from the upcoming fighting game. The Closed Network Test is meant to test the servers for the multiplayer modes, and their stability to handle multiple simultaneous users.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is yet to announce a confirmed release date for the title. However, the Closed Beta Test's announcement, i.e., CNT, and the complete base game roster being available does hint at the game nearing its completion.

Although the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test is free for everyone to try out, it's availability is limited. Players will need to register for it in order to stand a chance at getting to play the demo. Here's they can easily do so.

When can you play the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC?

The Closed Network Test (CNT) for Tekken 8 will go live on two separate sessions, the first being from July 21, 2023, to July 24, 2023, and the second from July 28, 2023, to July 31, 2023. The CNT will be live on all platforms, i.e., curent-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) as well as Windows PC (via Steam).

To register for the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test:

Visit Bandai Nacmo's official website.

Browse to Tekken 8 section.

Scroll down to reach the Closed Network Test option.

You will need to create a free Bandai Namco account to register for the CNT.

Once you login using your Bandai Namco account, simply choose your preferred platform to register for the Closed Nework Test.

Once you complete the registration, all you need to do is wait for Bandai Namco to revert back to you via email, if you're selected for the Closed Network Test.

All playable fighters in Tekken 8 Closed Network Test

According to Bandai Namco, the Closed Network Test will feature 16 playable fighters from the base game, alongside six arenas, that players can try out in the demo. Since the base game's roster is confirmed to have 16 playable characters, it seems Bandai Namco will make the full roster available for the demo.

All playable fighters that are confirmed to appear in the Closed Network Test are as follows:

Asuka Kazama

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Hwoarang

Jin Kazama / Devil Jin

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya

King II

Lars Alexandersson

Leroy Smith

Lili de Rochefort

Ling Xiaoyu

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Paul Phoenix

Jack-8

Bandai Namco has stated that it will reveal more information regarding the game as well as the upcoming Closed Network Test soon.

