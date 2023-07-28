Tekken 8 unannounced fighters leaked: Raven, Zafina, Steve Fox, and more

Tekken 8 is the upcoming entry in the beloved fighting game series from Bandai Namco. With the title being next-gen only, fans are excited to see how the roster shapes up with both familiar and new faces. As per a recent leak from the Tekken Community Discord, an extensive list of fighters has been unearthed using the Cheat Engine application, thanks to the Tekken 8 closed network test.

King and Leroy are reportedly confirmed additions, and players can expect returning characters like Zafina.

Here are all characters confirmed via the Tekken 8 closed network test leak

Registration is now open: pic.twitter.com/LrHUsPVsvt It's time to get this show on the road 🥊16 characters.5 stages.Full-on power & destruction.Come and get it in the #TEKKEN8 Closed Network Test, starting on July 21st, 2023!Registration is now open: bnent.eu/Tekken8CNT

Officially confirmed fighters:

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Hwoarang

Ling Xiaoyu

Jin Kazama

Emilie De Rochefort (Lili)

Lars Alexandersson

Claudio Serafino

Nina Williams

Leroy Smith

Kazuya Mishima

Jack-8

Asuka Kazama

Jun Kazama

Bryan Fury

Unconfirmed additions to the roster:

Yoshimitsu

Shaheen

Master Raven

Zafina

Steve Fox

Alisa

There is a high chance these fighters will make it into Tekken 8 since the information was data mined. However, this does spoil the surprise for fans looking forward to an official showcase. On the flip side, there are likely more to come. Fan-favorites like Eliza are still awaiting their turn. Furthermore, Bandai Namco has not showed off a handful of unconfirmed characters yet.

The next-gen fighting game is not arriving any time soon, so there is ample opportunity for staggered fighter reveals to keep players intrigued and guessing.

When does Tekken 8 release and which platforms will it be on?

The upcoming game from acclaimed developer Bandai Namco is still under active development. As such, it does not have a concrete release window. Given that the game saw a closed network test across all platforms, things seem to be heading smoothly from a development standpoint. Tekken 8 is confirmed to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

It is one of the first major AAA games to be utilizing Unreal Engine 5, so fans can expect a technical showcase. In fact, the ongoing closed test already grants registered players access to hands-on gameplay on their system of choice. The closed network test begins on July 28, 2023, and will end on July 31, 2023.

This means players have enough time to get familiar with the game's mechanics and other aspects. Check out our preview of the game here.