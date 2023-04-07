Best PlayStation 5 fighting games to try out in 2023

A whole generation of gamers started in traditional arcades, where standing next to your opponent was the only means of engaging in authentic player-versus-player competition, and the fighting game genre was the king.

The basic concept of two fighters battling it out against each other resulted in some of the most popular and successful video game franchises of all time. Fighting games have undergone a significant transformation with advancements in graphics, intricate combo systems, and environmental interactions, among others.

Thanks to its robust hardware, the PS5 is well-suited for running fighting games, which require reliable performance. Additionally, the console features a plethora of renowned franchises, including legacy series like Street Fighter and Tekken, as well as unique titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ.

If you're eager to test your skills in a one-on-one battle, here are five fighting games for PS5 that you need to check out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Brawlhalla and four other PS5 fighting games to check out in 2023

1) Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla (Image via Blue Mammoth Games)

Brawlhalla has grown increasingly popular as another game similar to Super Smash Bros. Initially a platform fighting game with delightful original characters, it has transformed into a behemoth of platform fighters that includes some ridiculous franchise crossovers.

The game is free-to-play, and players can access a rotating cast of free characters. The uncomplicated art style and character designs have allowed the title to expand its roster to over 50 characters.

You can participate with up to eight individuals locally or online in various modes, including ranked 1v1 and 2v2 modes, as well as quirky side modes like Brawlball, Capture the Flag, and Kung-Foot. Similar to Smash, the primary game is a basic platform brawler where players battle on stages floating above pits with or without item drops.

The Brawlhalla community is strong enough to support its own esports league, offering players infinite opportunities to excel in the game.

2) Guilty Gear: Strive

Guilty Gear: Strive(Image via Arc System Works)

The Guilty Gear series has seen a surge in popularity since the release of the PS4, and this trend has continued with the recent launch of Strive.

Compared to other games, this title has a smaller base roster of only 16 characters. However, it compensates for this by offering a variety of content that some fighting games with a larger roster fail to deliver.

The animations in the game are incredibly realistic, smooth, and packed with intricate details. The character selection is extremely diverse, and there are no identical characters in sight. Arc System Works has perfected its user-friendly yet challenging gameplay in the fighting game genre with this release.

With these features, it's no wonder that Guilty Gear Strive is considered one of the top fighting games available for the PS5.

3) Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (Image via WB Games)

Mortal Kombat has emerged as the top-selling fighting game series of all time, despite its origins in arcades. The game is notorious for its graphic violence, mature themes, and intentionally misspelled title.

MK 11 offers a diverse roster of characters, both new and returning, each with their own distinctive Brutalities and Fatalities (as well as some secret moves) that are enjoyable to perform. It boasts an extensive range of characters, modes, and content, providing so much gameplay that finding time for other games may prove challenging, particularly when you begin exploring the intricacies of custom variations.

For those who enjoy brutal and gruesome stunts, there's no game quite like Mortal Kombat 11.

4) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Image via Ludosity)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a platform fighter game that bears similarities to Smash Bros., allowing up to four players to battle it out with well-known characters across recognizable stages. It features a roster of classic Nickelodeon characters and takes inspiration from various elements such as controls, stages, game modes, and UI design.

The objective of the game is simple: players control their favorite Nickelodeon characters from different eras and attempt to defeat their opponents on themed stages using various weapons.

5) Tekken 7

Tekken 7 (Image via BANDAI NAMCO)

The Tekken franchise has had a strong presence in arcades for a long period of time, but it was the console adaptations that left a mark on many gamers. Tekken 7 maintains most of these beloved traditions and delivers once again the series’ signature fast-paced and punishing combat, which has been a defining characteristic.

Tekken 7 has a unique style that makes it both highly engaging and mechanically complex, which means that players can continue to learn and improve even after many hours of gameplay.

It is a fighting game that places a strong emphasis on using space and lateral movement during battles. Every inch counts, and most of the fighting takes place at close range with little room for error.

With Tekken 8 set to launch in the near future, now is an ideal time to refresh and improve your Tekken abilities.

The PS5 has brought in a new era of gaming with its cutting-edge hardware and graphics, making fighting games more immersive and exciting than ever before. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the genre, these titles are sure to provide hours of entertainment and adrenaline-fueled battles.

So, get ready to step into the arena and fight your way to the top in these five PS5 fighting games.

