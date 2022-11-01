Which video games outside of WWE did Asuka's on-screen character appear on?

Asuka is just one of the many WWE superstars who are avid video gamers. Like others, she has an impressive video game setup, collection, and a channel where she shares her video game journey. Her love for video games garnered attention; she has even become a video game character.

The Japanese superstar signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 and started at NXT. Two years later, she landed her first video game character as part of the WWE 2K game in 2017.

In 2019, Asuka was one of the superstars who appeared in the free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla. Alongside the RAW star, the likes of The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Rock, Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods, and John Cena also appeared.

Her success in video games didn't stop there. In 2022, she appeared in another game called Fall Guys alongside Woods and The Phenom. This time around, they were optional skins that other characters could wear.

The former NXT star is seemingly fond of different art forms. In an interaction with ET Canada, The Empress of Tomorrow appreciated the importance of respecting various cultures.

“The graphics are beautiful and sound good. The stories are so good. I’m always watching anime and movies. But also I love American dramas. I think it’s important to enjoy and share and respect each others’ cultures... People all over the world are watching WWE. My goal in WWE is to get more people to know me. I want to share the wonderful cultures of Japanese and Asians as an Asian,” Asuka said.

Fall Guys... SPAAACE! 🪐 @FallGuysGame Finally, worthy opponents for bert!



Asuka, Xavier Woods and Undertaker will be dominating the Fall Guys arena on 28th of July!!!

Asuka studied graphic design before she became a WWE Superstar

Art is indeed a big part of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's life. However, this didn't overpower her love for wrestling.

In the same interview, Asuka shared that she wanted to become a superstar but wasn't taken seriously. After studying graphic design at the Osaka University of Arts Junior College, she started training.

"When I was 16, I wanted to be a WWE Superstar. One day I asked my mom can I be a WWE superstar, and she said, ‘No, you have to go college! I also told my high school teacher, "I want to be a WWE superstar.’ She laughed and said, ‘Don’t be silly.’ I was shocked... I went to college and after graduating from college, I started training. I couldn’t give up on my dream," she revealed.

Daily DDT @FanSidedDDT



Here's a bit of #WednesdayMotivation : Asuka originally retired in 2006 after suffering from chronic nephritis. After focusing on her graphic design business for 2 years, she came back to wrestling better than ever.

It's interesting that the former NXT Women's Champion is also skilled in other forms besides wrestling. Fans would love to see her flourish in her other interests too.

