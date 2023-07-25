Does Pikmin 4 run on Unreal Engine?

Currently out for Nintendo Switch, Pikmin 4 is the most extensive and technically impressive game in the series thus far. Given the scope of modern graphics rendering tech and prowess seen from first-party Nintendo studios, Pikmin 4 is unsurprisingly a stunner. Detailed, photorealistic environments are a significant upgrade over the 2013 prequel.

So it makes sense for fans to wonder if the developers at Nintendo have undertaken third-party aid to help produce these visuals. Epic Games' Unreal Engine is a popular engine powering many high-fidelity games across platforms. It has been used on Nintendo Switch with the first-party game Yoshi's Crafted World in 2019. Does the same hold true now as well?

Is Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch built on Unreal Engine?

Surprisingly, yes, it is. This was first confirmed via additional details spotted on the download cards for the game with "Unreal Engine" clearly spelled out on the back. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the game was built on Unreal Engine 4 by Nintendo EPD in collaboration with third-party studio Eighting.

The latter is a little-known Japanese studio who have made niche arcade titles like Terra Dive and Bloody Roar. The most notable of their creations is perhaps the hugely underrated Game Boy Advance title Kuru Kuru Kururin, also a Nintendo-published venture. They have also dabbled with the co-development of entries in significant franchises for a while now.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is an enhanced version of the 2013 Nintendo Wii U original (Image via Nintendo)

Notable examples include Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, PC), Castlevania Judgement (Nintendo Wii), and Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch). So they have enough experience under their belt regarding Nintendo consoles. Pikmin 4 is also a major departure from previous entries on a technical level.

For one, the amount of detail on screen has increased substantially, and the game allows a freely-controllable camera. Pikmin 3 had an isometric camera angle that only showcased a set screen view at once. Furthermore, Unreal Engine 4 is known for its lighting system, depth of field, and much more which has made its way into Pikmin 4.

Explore vast environments from the point-of-view of a bug-sized explorer in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo)

That, coupled with detailed physically-based material effects for various objects scattered around the biomes, make for a visual treat. Interestingly, Unreal Engine 4 games have seen visual compromises on Nintendo's latest hybrid console. Examples include Yoshi's Crafted World, which looks like a real-life diorama in action, all at a solid 60 FPS.

The compromise is the low resolution, which can hover around 676p in docked mode and drop to 360p in handheld mode. Curiously, the same is not true for Pikmin 4. It also uses dynamic resolution, as is the norm with games across modern platforms. The resolution seems to operate at an upper limit of 900p in docked mode and 648p in handheld mode. A significant upgrade over the Yoshi title.

Despite compromises, Yoshi's Crafted World features stunning visuals for a handheld game (Image via Nintendo)

However, this is understandable, considering there are a few cuts made to achieve a higher resolution. This includes a lack of ambient occlusion (AO) shading, rougher-looking textures in some areas (especially the ground), and more. While the screen-space implementation for the reflections is a surprise inclusion for Nintendo Switch games, it is admittedly low resolution.

At the very least, the detailed real-time shadows cast by objects and player characters, the variety in detailed environments, and the neat depth-of-field effect help elevate the experience. To top it off, Pikmin 4 has rock-solid performance across the board at an unwavering 30 FPS. This is an impressive achievement on the Nintendo Switch.

All that remains is to see what direction Nintendo goes with Unreal Engine next, especially with the rumored next-gen console.