LEGO Fortnite update size on PC, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch explored

The official downtime for LEGO Fortnite has begun. It is being called update v28.01. Since it is targeted towards the new mode, it will not change or add/remove things from Battle Royale and Save The World. As such, the update size is rather small this time around, and you will not have to wait long to jump into the game once the update is out.

That being said, here is the possible LEGO Fortnite update size for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Keep in mind that the size of the update may vary if the current version of the game that's installed on your device is not the latest (v28.00).

LEGO Fortnite update size on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

As mentioned, with the update being specific to the upcoming LEGO mode, the size is not very large. According to leaker/data miner MidaRado, the maximum file size would be 3 GB. Here is the size of the update for all possible platforms:

PC: TBA

PS4 and PS5: 2.3 GB and 3 GB

Xbox: 2.97 GB

Nintendo Switch: 1.5 GB

Keep in mind that these numbers are subject to change based on several factors. Nevertheless, they are very small in comparison to the update size when Chapter 5 Season 1 was launched.

On that note, the update size for PC is yet to be announced. It is usually the last platform to receive the update. With the downtime just getting started, things could take a while.

