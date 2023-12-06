The question on everyone's mind of late is: "Can you play LEGO Fortnite early?" Sadly, the answer is a resounding no. There is no way to gain early access to this mode. Epic Games is creating this new mode, which will go live on December 7, 2023. The official trailer for the same will be released on all social media platforms in just a few hours.

It will showcase the many features that will be introduced to the game in this new mode. That said, although it can be selected from the lobby, there is no way to force the mode to work. Repeatedly clicking on it will not force-start it either.

As such, players will have to wait until it goes live on December 7, 2023. Having said that, leakers/dataminers have provided insight into what players can expect to see in LEGO Fortnite.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

LEGO Fortnite launches on December 7, 2023 - here's what to expect

Can you play LEGO Fortnite early? No, but you can take a look at leaks provided by veteran leaker/dataminer iFireMonkey. Over the course of the last few days, he has been posting information related to the upcoming mode.

While most of it is not mentioned in any official source, these have all been acquired by datamining. As such, they do exist in the game files but may not be added to the new mode at launch.

Here are a few things that players could expect to see in LEGO Fortnite:

As seen from the leaks, there is a lot of content that Epic Games has planned. This includes things like magic, abilities, trading, taming wildlife, crafting, building, survival mechanics, fighting, and resource gathering. Given the scope and sheer scale of things, the developers could take time to implement all of them into the game.

Based on the available official information, LEGO Fortnite will feature survival merchants such as crafting, building, and fighting at launch. These features were also visible in the teaser showcased during The Big Bang Live Event.

Midas made a guest appearance here as well. This has the community pondering if he will make a return, but there's no definite answer on that front. Epic Games seems to have forgotten about the golden mischief maker.

As a side note, there is speculation about an upcoming collaboration with Ninjago, but it can not be confirmed as of this writing. It should be noted that assets pertaining to the same have been found with the game files by multiple leakers/dataminers.

More information will be revealed when the official trailer goes live on December 6, 2023, at 10 am Eastern Time. It should contain the official release time alongside details about additional bonuses and/or rewards players can claim in-game.

Link your LEGO account with Fortnite before December 7 and sign up for LEGO Insider to get the Explorer Emile skin for free.

