The LEGO Fortnite downtime and subsequent update will take place today (December 7, 2023). Although this is not the first major update for Chapter 5 Season 1, it will usher in the LEGO mode. Epic Games made a sudden announcement that took the community by surprise. Given that the mode was already in-game but just time-locked, this Fortnite downtime was unexpected.

As per official information provided by Epic Games, the downtime for LEGO Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1 will begin at 3 am Eastern Time. As such, matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to servers going offline. For those exploring the Frozen Fjords in Save The World, it would be wise to wrap up the session by 2 AM Eastern Time to avoid losing progress.

How long will the LEGO Fortnite downtime last today (December 7, 2023)?

Although this is not the first official update for Chapter 5 Season 1, this will be a large one. Given that the LEGO Fortnite mode will be brought online, Epic Games will take some time to ensure that everything works as intended. As such, players can expect the downtime to last up to four hours.

The servers should be brought online by 7 AM Eastern Time. However, keep in mind that this will be a brand new dedicated mode being added in, so things could take a while longer than anticipated.

Fixes and content changes for LEGO Fortnite

Since this update is targeted towards implementing the new mode in-game, there is no new content for other modes to speak of. Battle Royale and Save The World will not be getting any kind of fixes and/or content changes.

Having said that, the LEGO mode will allow players to build their own village, craft items/weapons, fight monsters, tame wildlife, and explore magical lands. Since this is the start of things, it is very likely that Epic Games will add more content as time goes by.

Leakers/data-miners predict that there would be a class system, NPCs would have abilities, and a barter system similar to that found in Baldur' Gate 3. For the time being, whatever is being officially added in will suffice for a long time. Players will have their hands full learning the basics of the LEGO mode for the next few weeks to come.

This will also allow players who dislike the current movement mechanics in-game to explore other modes. Since The Big Bang Battle Pass XP will be shared, they can level up quickly while playing LEGO Fortnite.

