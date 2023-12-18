How to get Japanese Buildings in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite allows players to explore various architectural wonders and styles, each contributing to the unique charm of their customizable in-game villages. Among these, one standout collection is the Shogun Palace buildings, featuring Japanese-themed structures that add a touch of sophistication to your in-game environment.

This article will walk you through the steps to acquire these Japanese structures, allowing you to bring a cultural flair to your LEGO Fortnite village.

Obtaining the Shogun Palace Japanese-themed buildings in LEGO Fortnite

1) Get the right foundation

Village Square in Frostlands (Image via Jade PG - Crafted on YouTube || Epic Games)

Before getting started, ensure that you have a Village Square structure in your inventory and head to the Frostlands biome on the map. Once in the Frostlands biome, you can strategically place the Village Square structure, an action pivotal to unlocking the Shogun Palace theme.

2) Gather the right equipment

Inner Fire Charm (Image via WoW Quests on YouTube || Epic Games)

Before heading to the Frostlands biome, gear up with equipment and items to keep yourself warm during exploration. These can range anywhere from a simple torch to keep you company while you work to the Inner Fire Charm, an invaluable trinket allowing you to maintain body temperature.

3) Make your way through the Shogun Palace collection

Shogun Palace Collection (Image via A1Getdismoney on YouTube || Epic Games)

After placing the initial Village Square structure, develop and upgrade your village in the Frostlands biome to unlock multiple other Shogun palace-themed recipes, including larger pre-made buildings and additional decorative elements.

Additional methods to get Japanese buildings

The Frostlands biome (Image via Hayzeydayz on YouTube || Epic Games)

After unlocking the Shogun Palace collection of Japanese buildings in the Frostlands biome, you can construct these structures in any biome of your choice, allowing you to have creative freedom for your village design. The initial placement of your Village Square is crucial to the entire process.

While you should opt for the Frostlands biome when working with the Shogun Prefabs, once you have unlocked the set, you can freely build Japanese structures anywhere in the game's world.

It's important to note that the building of the Shogun Palace in LEGO Fortnite involves 31 different stages, which will require a substantial amount of resources. So, you must plan such that the construction process is smooth and seamless.

Completing the Shogun Palace collection of buildings brings a uniquely Japanese aesthetic to your LEGO Fortnite village, not only providing a new collection to your inventory but also enhancing your village's overall diversity and visual appeal.

Following the easy steps in this guide equips you with the knowledge to embark on a journey to the Frostlands and add the elegant Japanese buildings to your inventory.

