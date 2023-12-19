Fortnite downtime today (December 19): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime for update v28.01.01 will start at 4 am Eastern Time today (December 19, 2023). This will be the first official patch for Chapter 5 Season 1. Given that Epic Games will have its company-wide holiday from December 22, 2023, until January 7, 2024, this will be the last patch of the year. That said, there is not a lot expected from this update.

Despite this being a mere patch, servers will be taken offline by 3:30 am Eastern Time. If you are still in the Battle Royale mode looking for Sgt. Winter or upgrading their Village in LEGO mode, you should consider logging out by 3 am Eastern Time. This will ensure that your progress in-game will not be lost.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (December 19, 2023)?

Given that this is just a mere patch, the Fortnite downtime today should not last very long. At most, players can expect the servers to be offline until 6 am Eastern Time. The patchwork should be done within two hours.

However, given that these are technical patches, Epic Games may choose to keep the servers offline for a tad longer to ensure everything is working as intended. If this is the case, the servers may come online after 8 am Eastern Time.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v28.01.01

For the time being, there is only one fix that has been confirmed by Epic Games. Following the backlash regarding movement, the developer has sped things up, in a manner of speaking. Once the patch is implemented, characters should move faster in the Battle Royale mode. Adjustments may also be implemented to things like Sprinting and side-stepping.

Overall, players can expect to see more movement in-game. However, this is unlikely to be the last patch that addresses movement mechanics. Epic Games is expected to take more feedback once the patch has been implemented and make further adjustments next year.

Aside from movement being adjusted, there is nothing else to be expected. Even veteran leakers/data miners like iFireMonkey have stated the same. Perhaps a few bugs/glitches may be addressed, but that is the limit of this patch.

Given that the season has just started, Epic Games will not add new content until the start of next year. This means major changes should not be expected when the Fortnite downtime for update v28.01.01 ends.

