Is Fortnite going to fix the movement? What players can expect after massive backlash

Is Fortnite going to fix the movement issue? According to the official post, Epic Games is looking into the matter, but hasn't confirmed if it will make the change. This stems from the fact that it was not implemented by mistake, but was planned. And as per available information, a dedicated team has worked on it for close to a year. This is what Epic had to say in a recent tweet:

"We are listening to your feedback on this and definitely hear the concerns. In this early stage we are hoping that you will consider this update and that it starts to feel natural over time. We are still here with you and every day we strive to make things better. Thanks for everything."

As seen from the wording, Epic is aware that players have not taken too kindly to the new Fortnite movement mechanic. This also indicates that it will not be reverting the changes, at least for now. Epic Games is listening to concerns, and has asked players to "consider" this new movement mechanic, hoping that it will start to feel natural over time. However, not everyone agrees.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Is Fortnite going to fix the movement? Possibilities explored

Given the swift backlash from the community, Epic Games was transparent and addressed the issue. However, it is not going to 'fix the movement.' This will likely be the norm moving forward, and players will have to adjust. This is based on the wording used in the official message, which reads:

"It took us a few days to get used to it during our playtests too."

Taking into account that the servers have been online for barely 48 hours, the developers have hoped that players will learn to adjust to this new norm. They also mentioned a list of changes, which include things such as:

New animations

Run and Sprint speed slightly slower, but stamina recovers quicker

Sideways and backward movement is faster

Crouching is slower, but stealthier

All in all, the changes are logical to a large extent, but many feel that it makes the game very different. Since movement has never been changed in such a massive way, it feels weird to the majority. Here is a compilation of feedback from players, leakers/dataminers, and content creators:

As seen from the comments, while many support the new mechanics and animations, the majority of the community does not. For this reason, Epic Games has asked players to give it a chance. True enough, given that it has not been even 48 hours, it is a bit too soon to hate or love the way movement works.

Nevertheless, this is not Epic Games' first rodeo when it comes to issues like these. It will no doubt take feedback and implement it to the best of its ability. If nothing else, the movement speed when crouching could be increased alongside the run/sprint speed to make things feel more fluid.

Apart from this issue, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 seems to be doing great in general. The addition of Peter Griffin as an NPC Boss has the community in splits and Mod Benches are perhaps the coolest new feature yet. Chasing the train to secure high-tier loot is also a great addition.

Personal note from a fellow Looper (Opinion)

Is Fortnite going to fix the movement? Yes, but not by reverting the change. Given that Epic Games has worked for a year in implementing these changes, they will stay. Players will have to get used to them over time. Frankly, while it is an issue to the vast majority of players, especially for those who play Battle Royale (builds), it is not a deal breaker.

Furthermore, this is not the first time the community has labeled something as 'terrible' only to miss it a few seasons down the line. As stated by Epic Games, they would like players to give things a chance. In time, they hope that it will feel normal.

On a final note, while not all change is perfect, it is inevitable. Fortnite is an ongoing and evolving game. Every now and then, the developers will seek to shake up the norm and change things. Innovation is the lifeblood of the Metaverse, and while sticking to the tried and tested is the safest option, exploring new horizons is necessary.

Without change and innovation, many of the upcoming modes such as LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival would have never come into being. This holds true for different mechanics, weapons, items, and everything in between.

If nothing else, give the new movement mechanics a chance. They are not perfect, but they can most definitely be improved with constructive feedback and criticism. Harassing the developers is not a solution by a long shot.

