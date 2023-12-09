LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 XP glitch: How to get XP, and more

Thanks to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 XP glitch has been discovered. After months of a dry spell, this is the first time players will be level-up quickly and with minimal effort. Unfortunately, this is only available for players who have yet to try out the new mode. Nevertheless, those who need a head start completing The Big Bang Battle Pass, look no further.

That being said, there are few steps needed to complete this LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 XP glitch. They are simple, but should be executed exactly as mentioned or else may not work.

How to get LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 XP glitch

As mentioned, it's not too difficult to trigger this LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 XP glitch, but be sure to follow these steps or else it may not work.

1) Join a friend's LEGO world

Join a friend's LEGO world (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to join a friend's LEGO world. Keep in mind that this can not be done in your LEGO world. For some reason, the glitch only works this way.

2) Build a Crafting Bench and exit your friend's LEGO world

Build a Crafting Bench within the village's boundary (Image via Epic Games)

Once in the LEGO world, gather three Wood and five Granite Slabs. Use these to build the Crafting Bench. Place it anywhere, it does not matter.

Once completed, leave the LEGO World and go to the lobby. You will receive one Level Up Token as a reward. It is worth 80,000 XP. This will give you one level in The Big Bang Battle Pass.

3) Join again and leave - rinse and repeat

Rejoin and leave again to gain XP (Image via Epic Games)

After returning to the lobby, join your friend's LEGO world again. After loading up, wait a few seconds, then leave. Once back in the lobby, you should receive another Level Up Token. Rinse and repeat as many times as needed.

Could Epic Games ban my account for using this LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 XP glitch?

Given that this glitch is within the game and is being caused by something that Epic Games has developed, it should not get you banned. As long as third-party software is not in use, XP glitches are safe to do. Worse case scenario, Epic Games may revert the XP gained.

However, in all probability, the LEGO Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 XP glitch will be patched soon. As such, if you have the option to execute the glitch, this is your golden chance to level up quickly.

