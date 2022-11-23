What are Level Up tokens in Fortnite? Explained

Leveling up in Fortnite is crucial. Without it, players would never earn cosmetics off the Battle Pass.

In a game with an XP-based system, earning levels is important. For instance, players have to reach level 100 in a given season to unlock all the main items in the Battle Pass (bonus rewards require level 200 for all of them).

Level Up tokens come around every once in a while. These are often tied to challenges and routinely come with Level Up packs like the Omega Knight pack from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Here's what Level Up tokens are and how players can get them this time around.

Explaining Level Up tokens for Avian Ambush Wild Week in Fortnite

Level Up tokens are exactly what their name suggests. Upon their collection, Fortnite players will immediately be leveled up. If players collect one at level 99, it will put them over the top to 100.

Level Up tokens will show up on the map. They can be found on top of a house, inside a room, behind a door, or anywhere else. They are easy to see when they come into view, and all players have to do is walk over to them to pick them up.

Level Up tokens on the map often look like this (Image via Epic Games)

While Level Up tokens can be used to quickly level up, a regular challenge only grants a portion of the XP required to advance a level.

While these items can usually be found on the map, that is not the case this time around. Instead, they will be granted to players who complete the Avian Ambush Wild Week challenges that are available until a week from today (November 22, 2022).

The latest Wild Week kicked off today. While most of the challenges carry a certain amount of XP, two of them give an immediate level-up. Additionally, these are not tied to any purchase, either of a level-up pack or the Battle Pass, so all players can compete and earn the Level Up tokens.

How to get the new Level Up tokens in Fortnite

Here is the full list of all XP challenges available for Avian Ambush Wild Week:

Catch a chicken in three different matches

Hunt 20 glowing loot chickens

Slide for 30 meters continuously while holding a chicken

Deal 200 damage to chickens

Use a D-Launcher while holding a chicken

Travel 300 meters while holding a chicken

Fall 4 stories while holding a chicken

Deal damage with a chicken peck (1)

Throw 10 chickens

Return a chicken to a pen

All these challenges reward players with 20,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP upon completion. However, there are also milestone completions. Upon completion of three of these, loopers earn 40,000 XP. At both five and seven completed challenges, players will be rewarded with Level Up tokens.

This is one of the last strong opportunities to get XP and earn rewards for Chapter 3 Season 4 since it ends in about two weeks.

