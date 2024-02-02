Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event: Expected start date and time

The teaser for the long-awaited Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event is expected to go live at 9 am Eastern Time on February 2, 2024. The information was brought to light by several leakers/data-miners such as Wensoing and ShiinaBR. According to the information at hand, once the teaser goes live, a countdown timer for the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event will appear in-game.

Based on similar events that have occurred in the past, the countdown timer will be showcased in the lobby under a special tab. Players will have to click on the tab to view the timer. Keep in mind that while leakers/data-miners have got information about the countdown timer being added in-game, everything rests on Epic Games. That said, this article discusses the upcoming event. Read on to know more.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks.

Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event: Start date and time

Based on the information that has been data-mined from the game's files, the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event should start next Tuesday (February 2, 2024). While the date may seem random at best, it coincides with the next major Fortnite update (v28.20). Given that Epic Games has major updates every two weeks, this lines up well with the current timeline.

That said, there is still no time in place for the event to start. In all probability, it will go live once the Fortnite downtime for update v28.20 ends and the servers are officially brought online.

The event will likely run until the end of Chapter 5, Season 1, or will conclude shortly before the season ends. This has been the pattern that Epic Games has been following since the start of Chapter 4 with reference to end-of-season events. As such, players will have a lot of time to complete the Quests/Challenges associated with the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event and claim the rewards.

Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event: Quests/Challenges and rewards

Despite there being no official information about the same, thanks to leakers/data-miners, there are some details available at hand. According to veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, there could be four separate Quests/Challenges for players to complete; they are:

Talk to April

Hide in Sewer entrances

Visit the Underground HQ

Find empty Pizza Boxes

As for rewards, there is nothing to speak of for the moment, but knowing Epic Games, players will not be leaving empty-handed. There will also be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed weapons and Reality Augments that will be added for the occasion. The Shredder Outfit/Skin will also be added to the Fortnite Item Shop once the downtime ends for update v28.20.

