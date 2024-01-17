Fortnite Rocket Racing leak suggests Death Race mode in development 

According to the latest Fortnite Rocket Racing leak, Psyonix (owned by Epic Games) is working on a brand-new mode. Although details are sparse, this new mode has been called Death Race. As the name suggests, it could be very different from standard races that players can currently participate in. The new racing mode will have obstacles and other race track hazards.

Based on speculation, the developers could draw inspiration from Death Race (2008). Some gamers are already speculating that weapons could be added. However, since Rocket Racing does not feature weapons, this is highly unlikely. That said, here is more information about these recent developments.

Fortnite Rocket Racing leak showcases what Death Race mode could look like

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

According to the limited details at hand, Death Race mode could have a rather complex and difficult track for players to compete on. There will be objects like spikes placed on the race course that could damage cars, eventually destroying them and causing them to respawn.

Players may also be able to slam their cars into opposing ones and push them into walls and other deadly obstacles. Traps could also be present on the map, given the name of the mode. Furthermore, since assets are shared between Rocket Racing and Battle Royale modes, traps could be ported onto the map quite easily.

As per the Fortnite Rocket Racing leak, there is an unfinished map called 'Wedge' that is still in development. It provides a glimpse of what players can expect from the Death Race mode:

Expand Tweet

Based on the video, the map appears rather complex, filled with obstacles that players will have to dodge or try to avoid. There might be a solo version of the Death Race mode as well. However, since Rocket Racing is competitive in nature, this may not come to pass. As such, this upcoming mode will not be for the faint-hearted.

When could Death Race mode be added to Fortnite Rocket Racing?

Expand Tweet

While the recent Fortnite Rocket Racing leak provides an insight into what players can expect, there is no timeline in place. According to leaker/data-miner BeastFNCreative, who discovered this mode, it's still in early development.

As such, there is no telling when it will be ready. Given that Psyonix is also working on new cosmetic items for cars in Rocket Racing, it could take a while. For now, though, more Fortnite Rocket Racing leaks pertaining to the same will be needed before a timeline can be established.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!