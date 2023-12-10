Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 leak hints at upcoming Reality Augments

According to a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 leak, Epic Games is currently working on more Reality Augments. Although the current batch is yet to be activated in-game, the developers are seemingly working ahead of time. The information was shared by a leaker/dataminer known as Wensoing, and talks about four additional Reality Augments that are being worked on.

They are rather diverse in nature, and will provide players with a few unique options in-game. That being said, here is more information about these Reality Augments, and how they may function in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 leak foretells of 4 new Reality Augments in development

As mentioned, the four upcoming Reality Augments are diverse in nature. The first one on the list is called Crash Pad Grant. This one is simple and as the name suggests, it will provide users with Crash Pads. These are very useful for negating fall damage and getting over obstacles with a single leap.

The next one on the list is called Cloak Speed, and tone in particular could become very powerful and useful due to the dual nature of the Reality Augment. Aside from granting the user a cloaking item when being used, it also increases their movement speed.

As seen during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, cloaking is very powerful in certain instances. A player using this item in conjunction with silenced weapons can skillfully take out an entire squad with ease. When added, this Reality Augment will be a true game-changer.

Hide N' Heal does exactly what the name suggests, and will be very useful when used alongside Cloak Speed. When the player is out of combat, they will heal. While details are limited, it's very likely that the healing factor will only affect hit-points.

The last one on the list is a Reality Augment called SMG Salvo, and it will grant users more damage while using SMGs, but it will come at the cost of fire-rate. This is a great perk to have while using a modded SMG that features a Drum Magazine, and will allow players to pressure opponents while their teammates flank around.

When will Reality Augments go live in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

For the time being, there is no information as to when Reality Augments will go live in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Epic Games is likely tweaking a few things to ensure they work as intended. Given that certain Reality Augments tend to break after players figure out ways to glitch them, the developers want to ensure this does not happen.

That said, with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 still in it's infancy, there is a lot of time for Reality Augments to be brought online. Players have a few weeks ahead of them to make the most of them once added to the game. Jump Time and Defiant Dash are likely going to become high utility Reality Augments when activated.

