All new Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Reality Augments are back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Epic Games has reintroduced them to the game after vaulting them for the OG Season. While Reality Augments have been amazing in the past, the new ones are outright ridiculous. Some provide combat-oriented perks, while others outright give the user near supernatural powers in-game.

There are a total of 21 new Reality Augments being introduced as of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update v28.00. That being said, here is the list and a brief description of what they do.

Complete list of all new Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (v28.00)

Swift Combatant: Gain increased movement speed while aiming down sights, reloading, and after downing enemies.

Magazine Munitions: Receive ammo when reloading a weapon with a drum mag. Gain a rare weapon with a drum mag.

Soothing Slap: Gain Slap energy after using any healing consumable.

Pinpoint P2X: Enemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X optic. Gain a rare weapon with a P2X optic.

Cluster Collector: Gain two Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers.

Agile Mending: Reduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items.

Fatigue Reload: Once per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly.

Jump Time: Gain a super sprint jump every 20 seconds.

Laser Precision: Weapons with a laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain a rare weapon with a laser mod.

Light Flow Bullets: Gain flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo.

Flow Finder: Gain a BlowBerry Fizz, and get a splash of Flow when opening any container.

Rare Riches: Randomly receives numerous Gold Bars, a Ballistic Shield or Grapple Blade.

Mini Reward: Instantly gain mini shields and gain additional mini shields when opening containers.

Barrier Braker: Weapons with a muzzle braker mod deal increased structure damage. Gain a rare weapon with a muzzle braker mod.

Rifle Rations: Reloading a rifle will grant you some mushroom snacks. More on a full reload (includes rifles and snipers).

Rifle Refresh: Assault and sniper rifles will instantly reload their magazine when downing or eliminating a player.

Defiant Dash: You gain a few seconds of Zero Point Dash when your shield breaks (Overshield excluded).

Shield Suppressor: Weapons with suppressors deal increased damage to shields. Gain a rare weapon with a suppressor.

Shotgun Sharpshooter: Shotguns have reduced damage fall off at medium and long ranges.

Shield Breakaway: Gain the Slap Effect when your shield breaks (Overshield Excluded)

Water Rifter: Get rifted into the air when you swim into a fishing spot or if you stay in the water for 15 seconds.

What are the best Reality Augments to use in Fortnite Chapte 5 Season 1?

Judging from the long list of new Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the ones that grant rare weapons will be very useful during the early-game. Others such as those granting added mobility could be a life-saver when needing to rotate.

However, it all boils down to what you need or want as a player in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Depending on your playstyle and role within a Squad, utility-based Reality Augments such as Mini Reward could be more beneficial than combat-oriented Reality Augments.

