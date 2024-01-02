Fortnite leaks suggest Car Hijacking is currently in development

Fortnite leaks suggest that a new feature or perhaps a mechanic called Car Hijacking is in development. While a few community members speculate that this will be part of the Rocket Racing mode, that will likely not be the case. Since Rocket Racing does not allow players to exit their cars at any given time, this would not fit into the mode at all.

On that note, this upcoming Car Hijacking will most definitely be part of the two Battle Royale modes. Given that players can enter/exit cars at will, it makes the notion of having it implemented here seem more feasible. That said, here is what players can expect from Car Hijacking.

Car Hijacking in development, as suggested by Fortnite leaks

According to leakers/data miners Loolo_WRLD and BeastFNCreative, Epic Games is working on a Car Hijacking feature/mechanic. As the name suggests, players will likely be able to hijack or commandeer (mostly without permission) a player's car while it's in motion.

The leakers/data miners state that Car Hijacking has a cooldown, and the action can be canceled at will. This ensures that players will not be able to spam-use it and can cancel it if they feel it's too risky.

Given that players can use weapons while in cars, if the passengers in the car that's being hijacked decide to retaliate, it's best to fall back. Since cars explode after taking sufficient damage, it's a good way to deter hijackers.

The leakers/data miners also mention that if the driver takes a sharp turn or if the car goes too fast, the hijacking action will fail. As such, players will have to try again if possible or be content with their own car. Some community members jokingly suggest that Epic Games is creating Grand Theft Fortnite. However, how Car Hijacking works when added in is left to be seen.

When could Car Hijacking be added to Fortnite?

With car hijacking still being developed, it may not be added to the game anytime soon. It will likely be months or perhaps an entire year before Epic Games introduces it. With new mechanics being added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1, nothing else is likely planned for this phase of the storyline either.

Akin to other upcoming features/mechanics, such as Rope Swinging and Rope Rappelling, Car Hijacking will take some time to come to fruition. Given that it sounds rather complex in nature, Epic Games will have to ensure everything works as intended before adding it to the game.

