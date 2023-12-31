Fortnite leaks suggest Rope Swinging and Rope Rappelling mechanics in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, two new mechanics, Rope Swinging and Rope Rappelling, are seemingly in development. Although players have been swinging across the map for quite some time now with the help of Grapple Gloves and Spider-Man Web Shooters, this will not be the same. Based on the information at hand, these will function differently to mobility items.

Players will reportedly be able to swing on ropes and use them to rappel/climb up objects. By the looks of it, these will function as fixed mobility tools such as Ziplines and Ascenders. But unlike them, players could have more control while rappelling and climbing using these ropes. That said, here is everything we know about the upcoming Rope Swinging and Rope Rappelling mechanics in Fortnite.

Rope Swinging and Rope Rappelling could be upcoming mechanics, as per Fortnite leaks

As mentioned by leaker/data-miner Wensoing on X (formerly Twitter), Rope Swinging and Rope Rappelling will be very different from the standard mobility tools that have been present in-game. As per the information obtained from the Fortnite leaks, you will be able to climb up ropes that are found around the map.

Additionally, you can swing from fixed ropes and chandeliers you find around the map. Since chandeliers are indoor objects, they will not be as common, but ropes can be found all over the island. Players can use these to flank opponents or take the high ground without going around it. It may also be possible for players to rappel down the side of buildings to flank opponents

On that note, given that the game has a lot of physics involved, depending on how fast/slow the player is swinging, they will likely move that amount of distance. As such, there is a chance that Stamina could be used for these. Since it is categorized as a movement mechanic according to Fortnite leaks, this could be the direction in which Epic Games will go.

When could Rope Swinging and Rope Rappelling be added to the game?

According to these Fortnite leaks, there is no timeline in place. Epic Games is currently working on these movement mechanics. Considering these are major developments, it will be a while before these are ready.

Given that the developers usually add major content at the start of a new phase of the storyline, a possible deadline would be mid-2024. However, a more realistic one would be sometime towards the end of 2024 or at the start of Chapter 6. Considering that they are still taking feedback about basic movement in-game, they would not want to rush adding in a brand-new movement mechanic.

