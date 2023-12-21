All Epic Games Store Holiday 2023 free games and how to claim them

The holiday is a season of gifts, and the Epic Games Store is here with another giveaway during this festive season. Although the occasional giveaway of video games on the storefront oversees a 7-day cycle before the next title is offered for free, the EGS is giving away a game each day for the Winter Season 2023. A wide range of products will be available, from AAA to indie, and players can anticipate an immersive holiday season full of gaming.

It may become difficult to keep track of all the free games that will be given out each day during the Epic Games Store holiday giveaway. This article will provide the list as they are unveiled each day, and help you keep up with the amazing titles offered.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated as more games are unveiled each day.

All Epic Games Store free games during Holiday 2023

The following titles have been offered for free during the giveaway.

1) Destiny 2: The Legacy Collection (December 13 - December 20)

Destiny 2: The Legacy Collection combines three of the game's major expansions - The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. This deal has expired now, but it was available for a week. Those who were able to claim this bundle also need to have the base Destiny 2 in their library, which is already free.

2) DNF Duel (December 20 - December 21)

This fighting game is set in the world of the popular role-playing game series, Dungeon Fighters, which is distributed by the Korean publishing giant Nexon. There are 16 playable characters in the original game, and three more can be unlocked as DLC champions. The offer is no longer available.

3) Melvor Idle (December 21 - December 22)

Melvor Idle is a browser-based RPG inspired by the popular MMO Runescape. This indie title allows players to progress through its world either by owning an in-game business, by being an adventure, or both. This giveaway is active for 24 hours on the Epic Games Store.

How to claim free games on Epic Games Store?

Claiming the free game on the Epic Games Store holiday giveaway is quite easy. Follow these steps:

Simply head to the title's page on either the EGS website or the application.

There you will notice a -100% discount notice above the GET button.

discount notice above the button. Click on this button and then click on the Place Order option.

There's no need to worry as you will not be charged anything or requested for any payment-related information. You will receive a notification that the game has been added to your Epic Games Library, from where you can download and install it.

Remember that each title will have a 24-hour timeframe to be claimed when it arrives in the giveaway. If you do not get them within the time limit, they will revert to their original price when the next mystery game on the giveaway is revealed.

During the 2023 Christmas and New Year season, Epic Games will provide additional giveaways on its digital storefront. Every day around 8:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET, the next mystery game will be announced.