How to get Destiny 2 Legacy Collection for free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's holiday celebration has begun, with Destiny 2's Legacy Collection being the game series to go on sale. This storefront is well known for giving away free games, particularly during the holiday season, and 2023 is no exception. Starting today, December 13, the Epic Games Store is giving away a few titles, from large AAA to smaller indie games. The sale will last 17 more days.

Continue reading to learn more about the Destiny collection, how to claim it, and how long this deal is valid.

Destiny 2 Legacy Collection is free in Epic Games Store

Expand Tweet

Epic Games Store will feature several giveaways to celebrate Hannukkah, Christmas, and New Year. However, the Legacy Collection is available for free until December 20, 2023.

Simply go to the Epic Games Store website, or open its official launcher. Then, search for the collection, or scroll down till you find it on either option's main page. You can access the page for Destiny 2's Legacy Collection by clicking here as well.

Keep in mind that you will need to own the base game to claim this offering, as it counts as add-on content. Destiny 2 is also currently available for free, so you can add it to your account first and then claim its Legacy Collection.

This deal combines three of the game's key DLCs, The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. The holiday season is perfect for playing video games with your friends, and if you want to jump into Bungie's MMO FPS title, now is the time.

All the DLC content, including weapons and armor sets, is included in this collection. With the bundle available for free, you and your companions can begin your journey as Guardians and become acquainted with the world of Destiny.

For more MMO and gaming-related news and content, follow Sportskeeda.