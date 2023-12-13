Destiny 2 Albedo Wing god rolls, drop locations, and more

Albedo Wing is the latest Glaive that got added to the Destiny 2 weapon arsenal. It has been well over a year since the weapon type made its debut with The Witch Queen expansion, and players use it quite well in different activities. Like most event-exclusive weapons, this particular Glave requires one to obtain currencies and focus on random perks.

This article will guide you through the best perk combinations in the Albedo Wing Glaive, making it one of the most lethal weapons in PvE and PvP. It should be noted that Glaives fall into a very niche category among the Destiny 2 playerbase, as it needs a specific loop for optimal outcomes.

Some hate the playstyle, while others are masters at it.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get Albedo Wing Glaive and use it in Destiny 2?

While Albedo Wing is a new event weapon in Destiny 2, it doesn't come with curated perks similar to weapons in other events. Instead, you will need to collect Dawning Spirit and Return Gift to focus the weapon from Eva's inventory. Each copy will require one Gift in Return and 25 Dawning Spirits.

Albedo Wing in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To farm these currencies, get weekly and daily bounties from Eva Levante for Dawning Spiritis in particular. Weeklies will drop 10, and dailies will drop a couple. On the other hand, to acquire a Return Gift, simply bake a cookie and gift it to the corresponding vendor. Once you have enough currencies, focus on an Albedo Wing with randomized perks.

As for using the weapon, it is of the Aggressive Framed Archetype, allowing players to go for a safer approach or an offensive one. The Archetype also grants increased damage output alongside a shield as well. Based on the activity, the usual loop is to block incoming damage using shields while shooting out projectiles simultaneously.

For PvE, this shield can be used to counter the stomping from bosses, alongside any incoming damage, while trying to revive allies.

Albedo Wing PvE god roll in Destiny 2

PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of all the perks that are recommended on Albedo Wing Glaive for PvE:

Low Impedance Winding for increased Shield Duration and Reload Speed.

Swap Mag for increased Stow and Ready speed.

Immovable Object for increased energy on the weapon after dealing projectile damage to targets while stationary.

Lead From Gold for Special ammo upon picking Heavy ammunition bricks.

Close to Melee is a decent alternative for increased melee damage with projectile kills.

Albedo Wing PvP god roll in Destiny 2

PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of all the perks that are recommended on Albedo Wing Glaive for PvP:

Ballistic Tuning for increased Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Immovable Object for increased energy on the weapon after dealing projectile damage to targets while stationary.

Golden Tricorn for increased damage after a kill with the weapon.

Since you will mostly engage in ranged fights, the High Impact Reserves is a good alternative in the fourth column.