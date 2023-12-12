Destiny 2 Dawning 2023: Release time, countdown, new weapon, and more

Dawning is an annual event in Destiny 2, allowing players to celebrate winter and holidays by baking cookies and giving gifts. With only a month remaining in 2023, the community has one last chance to make memories before the year ends. Additionally, there are new ornaments and weapons also mixed in the loot pool.

This article focuses on the release time of the Dawning 2023 for all major regions, alongside everything players can expect. To summarize, Bungie is bringing in a new Dawning-exclusive memento for weapons alongside a new Glaive.

The Star Baker seal will be up for grabs or gilding alongside Stasis snowballs inside activities.

Disclaimer: Some information mentioned in this article is based on Bungie's official website.

Release times for Destiny 2 Dawning 2023 across all major regions

Dawning will go live in Destiny 2, along with the scheduled weekly reset on December 12, 2023. Here is a list of the release times in all major regions:

United States: 9 am PT

9 am PT India: 10:30 pm IST

10:30 pm IST China: 1 am local time

1 am local time UK: 5 pm BST

5 pm BST Australia: 4 am local time

4 am local time Brazil: 2 pm local time

Expand Tweet

Readers can also refer to the following countdown for a better idea of the release window in their respective regions:

Once the Dawning starts, players can head to the Tower to find the event vendor, Eva Levante, and start the proceedings.

Destiny 2 Dawning 2023 weapons, ornaments, and more

The Dawning event for this year will have a new Glaive as an event-exclusive weapon alongside new and old perks. According to Bungie's official announcement, all Dawning weapons have undergone a few changes regarding perks and Origin Traits. Here's everything new in 2023:

Deconstruct perk: Sustained damage increases damage against vehicles and constructs while partially refilling the magazine.

Sustained damage increases damage against vehicles and constructs while partially refilling the magazine. Attrition Orbs: Sustained damage creates orbs of power.

Sustained damage creates orbs of power. Cold Steel: Powered hits slow targets.

Powered hits slow targets. Beacon Rounds: Final blows grant projectile tracking while dealing damage increases the duration.

Final blows grant projectile tracking while dealing damage increases the duration. Dawning Surprise Origin Trait: Grants a Dawning Gift upon rapidly defeating targets. Powerful targets count as a bonus.

Expand Tweet

The name of the new Legendary Glaive is Albedo Wing, which will be an Aggressive Framed Archetype of the Arc element. It will have a higher impact compared to other Destiny 2 Glaive archetypes in the game, giving players the option to protect with shields and damage enemies with projectiles.

Here's a list of perks that can be expected to roll on the Albedo Wing:

3rd column: Grave Robber, Beacon Rounds, Replenishing Aegis, Immovable Object, Keep Away, Clown Cartridge, and Field Prep

Grave Robber, Beacon Rounds, Replenishing Aegis, Immovable Object, Keep Away, Clown Cartridge, and Field Prep 4th column: Golden Tricorn, Demolitionist, Lead from Gold, Deconstruct, Attrition Orbs, High Impact Reserves, and Close to Melee

Expand Tweet

An event-exclusive memento will be available from a mission called "Winter Night." Lastly, Snowballs are being made to spawn manually. If a player defeats an enemy using a Dawning weapon, a batch of Snowballs will spawn on the location of the defeated enemy.