5 things that Runescape did the best (and 5 that needed improvement)

Runescape, an immersive massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed and published by Jagex, has enchanted countless players across the globe since its inception in 2001. Boasting an expansive virtual realm, diverse gameplay mechanics, and captivating quests, it has been firmly established as a cornerstone of the gaming industry.

That said, some areas still remain that could benefit from improvements, such as combat mechanics, accessibility, and mobile optimization. By addressing these areas, it can continue to evolve and provide an even more engaging experience to its dedicated player base.

This article aims to delve into five facets in which Runescape has truly excelled while also shedding light on five areas that could have witnessed further enhancement, thus highlighting its strength and areas for growth.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinions.

Exploring the 5 best things about Runescape

1) Graphics and art style

Runescape boasts a remarkable attribute in the form of its distinct graphics and artistic approach. Despite its modest origins, the game has undergone visual evolution throughout the years, all while preserving its inherent allure.

The vivid and kaleidoscopic realm of Gielinor, the game's backdrop, engenders a deeply immersive journey for players, whether they find themselves traversing luxuriant woodlands or venturing into the depths of ominous dungeons.

2) Quest design and storytelling

The title has gained widespread acclaim for its lavish lore and captivating storytelling. Within the game, a series of quests await, each possessing its own distinct narrative, cast of characters, and objectives. These quests bestow upon players a profound sense of purpose and advancement, immersing them within the expansive realm of Runescape as they uncover its deep history.

3) Skill system and progression

The proficiency structure within the game stands as a foundational element that distinguishes it from other MMORPGs. Participants possess the autonomy to specialize in various skills, such as combat, craftsmanship, and sorcery, and progressively advance their expertise over time. This instills a profound sense of achievement, enabling players to tailor their gameplay according to their preferences.

4) Player interaction and social features

Runescape puts a lot of emphasis on the interactions between players and nurtures a deep sense of community. Whether you're joining forces with fellow adventurers to take on tough boss battles or engaging in thrilling player-versus-player (PvP) combat, the game offers plenty of chances for socializing.

Moreover, the game designers have created in-game events and activities encouraging players to work together and develop long-lasting friendships.

5) Constant updates and community engagement

Jagex's commitment to regularly updating and expanding the game has played a significant role in its longevity. The developers actively listen to player feedback and implement new features, quests, and improvements based on community input. This dedication to keeping the game fresh and exciting has contributed to its enduring popularity.

5 things about Runescape that frustrated players

1) Microtransactions and monetization

Like many online games, this MMORPG incorporates microtransactions as a revenue stream. However, striking the right balance between monetization and maintaining a fair and enjoyable experience for all players can be challenging. Ensuring that microtransactions offer cosmetic enhancements rather than significant gameplay advantages would help maintain a level playing field.

2) Pacing and grinding

Runescape is known for its grind-heavy nature, where players spend considerable time repetitively performing tasks to progress. While grinding can be rewarding for some players, reducing excessive repetition and introducing more diverse gameplay activities would enhance the overall player experience.

3) Mobile optimization

With the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, optimizing Runescape's mobile version is crucial. Enhancing the user interface, optimizing performance, and refining touch controls would allow players to enjoy the game seamlessly on their mobile devices, expanding its accessibility and player base.

4) Combat mechanics

While the combat system has strengths, some players have expressed the need for more dynamic and engaging mechanics. Tweaking the combat experience with fluid animations, improved targeting, and diverse abilities would add depth to the gameplay and make combat encounters more thrilling.

5) The learning curve

Runescape's complex gameplay mechanics and extensive content can be overwhelming for new players. Streamlining the initial learning experience and providing better guidance through tutorials or in-game tooltips would help onboard newcomers and ensure a smoother transition into the game.

All in all, Runescape has undoubtedly achieved greatness in many aspects. It offers a vast and immersive MMORPG experience having a visually appealing art style, captivating storytelling, and a robust skill system.

Poll : 0 votes