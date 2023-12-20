Epic Games working to fix Fortnite's Locker UI

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players were introduced to a revamped Locker UI intended to enhance the customization experience. The new UI compartmentalized various cosmetics, including skins, emotes, and wraps, and this did not resonate well with players. Now, it seems Epic Games was listening and is starting to act on it.

Many users expressed concerns regarding the new Locker UI as they thought that the changes overcomplicated the seamless and fun process of crafting outfits before diving into the game. With different sections for each cosmetic, navigating through the UI and player cosmetics became a hassle.

Epic Games listens to the Fortnite community and promises upcoming Locker UI changes

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As the community voiced their discontent with the revamped Fortnite Locker UI, Epic Games took notice. Responding to player feedback, the company has released an official statement with regards to the concerns surrounding the Locker UI.

The statement acknowledges the community's feedback and confirms that the development team is actively working to address the issues with the Locker UI. The commitment to improving the locker was clear, with Epic Games assuring the community that they can expect more changes and enhancements over the next few updates.

Players are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming updates, hopeful that the changes will streamline the selection process of the cosmetics and restore the efficient yet simplistic nature of the previous Locker UI.

Many gamers have expressed optimism that Epic Games will consider the community's feedback and deliver adjustments that align with the player base's preferences.

Expand Tweet

The assurance from Epic Games regarding the ongoing work on the Chapter 5 Locker UI indicates their commitment to refining the cosmetic experience for the players. With the use of terms like "design evolution," their statement suggests that the changes will not only address the immediate concerns of the Fortnite community but also bring about an overall more comprehensive improvement to the design and functionality of the Locker.

The community reacts to promises of upcoming Fortnite Locker UI changes

The community responded to Epic Games' statement with a sense of gratitude as players appreciated the developers for listening to their feedback and addressing the concerns promptly while maintaining clear communication.

This recent demonstration of responsiveness from the developers follows a trend of player-centric updates as of late. This includes a notable increase in the movement speed after players raised issues with the new movement mechanics in Chapter 5. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Players can expect a series of updates in the coming weeks, each introducing incremental changes to the Locker UI. Community feedback will likely play a heavy role in shaping these updates, ensuring that the final design resonates positively with the gamers.

Fortnite is known for its responsiveness to player input, and the developers are likely to prioritize creating a UI for the locker that strikes the right balance between ease of use and aesthetics.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!