Fortnite movement speed increased, leaks show

Fortnite has undergone multiple changes to its core mechanics with each new season and chapter, aiming to enhance the visual aesthetics and overall experience of the game. One of the more recent adjustments introduced with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1 was the revamped character movement animations, aimed at achieving a more realistic feel for players, accompanied by a decrease in movement speed. However, this change didn't sit well with a lot of players.

In response to player feedback, Epic Games confirmed through a tweet that movement speed would be increased in the coming weeks, and in an unexpected twist, leaks from the new update suggest that these changes may have been implemented sooner than players expected, coinciding with the latest update that brought LEGO Fortnite to the game.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Movement speed seemingly increased in the new Fortnite update

Leaks from prominent leakers HYPEX and ShiinaBR have provided players with an early glimpse into the upcoming adjustments. The leaks suggest that the anticipated increase in movement speed may have been implemented earlier than initially communicated by the developers. Additionally, some players jumping back into the game have reported a noticeable boost in movement speed.

The Fortnite community has always been quite vocal about its concerns and preferences. While the new movement changes were undoubtedly well-intentioned to make the game more realistic, the community claimed that the new movement speeds and animations affected core gameplay elements like combat and building.

With the new LEGO Fortnite update, Epic Games seems to have listened to the community's reaction earlier than expected. While some players are already experiencing increased movement speeds, it is not clear if the update was meant to go live as soon as it did.

If players have not experienced any changes to their movement speeds in-game, HYPEX also claimed that the update might be slowly rolling out in the coming days, as previously reported by Epic Games.

The community reacts to the potential adjustments to Chapter 5's movement speed

With the rumors surrounding the increase in movement speed spreading, the community is abuzz with anticipation. Players are sharing their reactions on social media, not only expressing enthusiasm for the potential upcoming changes but also commending Epic Games for listening to the community as soon as they did. Some notable reactions are listed below.

Fortnite's ability to listen to player feedback and adapt accordingly has been a key factor in its enduring popularity among the players. As the leaked movement speed increase slowly rolls out for everyone, players are eagerly awaiting to jump into a more dynamic and familiar in-game experience.

