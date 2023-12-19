Fortnite patch notes v28.01: Movement fixed, car collisions reduced, and more

Official Fortnite patch notes v28.01 are now live. Following feedback from the community over the past two weeks, Epic Games has implemented a series of changes/fixes to the game, including alterations to the core Battle Royale modes alongside the newly added LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival modes.

Some of these changes are major, while others are minor tweaks. They will improve the quality of life in-game and positively impact a player's gaming session.

So, here is a list of all the changes made as per the official Fortnite patch notes v28.01 (Chapter 5 Season 1).

Fortnite Battle Royle patch notes v28.01

Movement

Starting off with the Battle Royale mode, Epic Games has made significant changes to movement. The movement speed has been increased when crouching and running.

Camera movement has also been reduced, and the change in view while sprinting has been adjusted, which will result in a smoother experience. Movement animations have also been updated to match the adjustments in speed better.

Society Medallion

Society Medallion icons stand out more on the map and should be easier to spot at a glance. Visual noise present in the minimap when several Medallion zones are near one another has also been reduced.

Night and Storm visibility

Certain areas of the map that were a little too dark at night have been brightened. Storm’s edge visibility has been improved, so it’s more apparent how close it is.

LEGO Fortnite patch notes v28.01

Elimination while cavin'

Fixed a bug that might have made you lose your items after being eliminated in the transition between aboveground and belowground.

Fortnite patch notes v28.01 for Rocket Racing

Long queue times

High-ranked racers have been experiencing long queue times in Rocket Racing, and the team is working on incremental improvements to help you get into your races faster. Adjustments will be made whenever necessary.

Car collisions

Collisions have been made a bit less punishing. Car-on-car collisions will not make your car spin 180 degrees.

Jackie Outfit quest

Jackie Outfit will now be rewarded by reaching Gold I instead of Gold II.

Fortnite patch notes v28.01 for Festival

Missing song library

The error that caused players to see an empty song library in the Main Stage after suspending Fortnite on their device has been fixed.

Fall damage disabled

Fall damage has finally been disabled in the Main Stage’s Backstage. Players are now free to jump around as they see fit.

Restart Song

The Restart Song functionality has been disabled for everyone except Solo players due to an error causing the game to be unresponsive.

Incorrect posting to leaderboards

Fixed the issue where scores may have been posted to the wrong leaderboard. The changes will be monitored, and leaderboards may be audited moving forward to ensure their accuracy.

