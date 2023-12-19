Fortnite movement has been fixed in the latest update v28.01

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games made changes to how characters move in-game. The movement animation was changed alongside certain aspects of the mechanic itself. Since this was the first time this feature itself was changed and not supplemented with a new subtype, not everyone took it well.

As such, the backlash was swift, and many community members took to belittling the developer online. Certain accounts added fuel to the fire to farm impressions, and things began trending on social media.

A few days after the backlash began, Epic Games addressed the issue officially and promised to implement a fix. On December 7, 2023, leakers/data-miners showcased that the developer was working on a movement update. Fast forward to today (December 19, 2023), a patch has been rolled out implementing the changes in-game.

This article will discuss the changes made to movement in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Community happy with the changes Fortnite has made to movement

Keeping their promise to fix the movement, the changes implemented by Epic Games seem to have a positive effect on the community. Players are rallying once more to showcase their love and support for the developer.

Although the servers are still not fully functional, veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR has been able to showcase the changes made to movement.

Here is a clip showcasing the changes made to movement in Fortnite:

Expand Tweet

As seen in the clip, characters now run slightly faster, and overall movement has been increased. This has been done while keeping the new animation in play. Given that a dedicated team worked on it for nearly a year, Epic Games will not scrap it. Nevertheless, with increased movement speed, the problem was rectified.

Here is what a few players had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen from the feedback, players are now content with the movement but still question why Epic Games had to change things in the first place. Others state that the camera shaking while the character is running is giving them motion sickness.

However, as pointed out by ShiinaBR, this is due to the game being run on a private server; however, this will not occur in-game. There is now substantially more movement in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 - enough to make Tyler "Ninja" Blevins proud.

Will Fortnite tweak movement any further?

Expand Tweet

Since Fortnite is classified as an ongoing game, the developer will make minor adjustments and changes whenever needed. As such, movement could be tweaked further based on community feedback over the next few days/weeks. However, this might not happen until the next major update.

With Epic Games going on their company-wide winter break from December 22, 2023, until January 7, 2024, no other in-game changes will occur at the moment.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!