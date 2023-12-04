What does the yellow circle mean in Fortnite Chapter 5? In short, the yellow circle represents the location radius of players that are in possession of Society Medallions. The more Society Medallions a player has, the smaller the radius of the yellow circle, which makes finding them easier. These are visible to all players that are in the match.

As the player moves, so does the yellow circle. This change is visible on the map in real time, which makes it easy to follow and anticipate in which direction the player could be moving. If the player drops their Society Medallion(s), the yellow circle will no longer be visible on the map.

If Society Medallions lead to the creation of yellow circles on the map, which then give away the player's location, why collect them in the first place?

What are Society Medallions and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Peter Griffin doing the Hurt Knee Emote after being defeated. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Although Society Medallions create yellow circles on the map and reveal the player's location, they are useful. Each Society Medallion will provide shield regeneration to the player. The more Society Medallions collected and stored in the inventory, the faster the shield-points regenerate.

For players who enjoy an aggressive playstyle, Society Medallions will allow them to push opponents fearlessly. They will rarely have to use Shield Potions and/or Medkits. Although the rework does make using these items better, the need for it will be extremely limited or rare for good players.

As for finding these Society Medallions, they can be acquired by defeating bosses. There are five in total, meaning five Society Medallions are up for grabs. The bosses can be found at these Named Locations:

Snooty Shores

Fencing Fields

Grand Glacier

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

After defeating them, you can pick up their Society Medallion and store it in the inventory. The cool part about them is that they do not use an inventory slot. So you are free to reap the benefits and have a full loadout at the same time.

This is a welcome change from having to need a free inventory slot to house Vault Keycards. That's not all that Society Medallions can do. They offer one more benefit to players in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Society Medallions can open Vaults that contain Mod Benches

Boss Vaults contain Mod Benches and high-tier loot. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

One of the best features of Society Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is that they can be used to open Vaults. These are located at Named Locations along with the bosses. Once a boss has been defeated and their Society Medallion collected, it can be used to unlock a Vault.

It acts as a Vault Keycard, and when scanned by the Vault's scanner, it grants access to it. Once inside the Vault, you will find a Mod Bench. You can then modify weapons with attachments to change their functionality in-game. Keep in mind this costs Gold Bars, and once the change is made, it can not be undone without using the Mod Bench again.

