Where to find Mod Benches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Chapter 5 Season 1 brought Mod Benches to Fortnite, providing a new edge to weapon modifications and gun performance. When fitted on the right weapons, mods are exceptionally impactful and influence the game through factors like reduction in gun recoil. Thus, Mod Benches are a perfect addition to the game and should impact how players navigate the map.

Beginning on December 3, Chapter 5 Season 1 is slated to run for around three months. The Big Bang event occurred preceding the server downtime, and the occasion was a massive success with a concurrent player count of over 11.6 million.

Soon after, Epic Games shared information about everything coming in Chapter 5 Season 1, including Mod Benches.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

All Mod Benches locations in Fortnite

As the official blog post mentions, Mod Benches can be found within vaults in-game. Their locations are as follows:

Fencing Fields

Grand Glacier

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

Snooty Steppes

Players will need to prepare themselves before getting to these Mod Benches, as they will reside within locked vaults. The key to opening them lies with the area boss.

How to open Mod Bench vaults in Fortnite

Expand Tweet

There are five area bosses in Chapter 5 Season 1, namely Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria, and Peter Griffin. Each of them will drop a Society Medallion once you defeat them. This unique item can be used to open the aforementioned vaults. They also provide Shield regeneration when placed in inventory.

Once a boss is defeated, you will be directed to the vault, where you can open it by interacting with a keypad by the door. You can then interact with the Mod Bench, select which modification you want for which weapon, and implement it if you wish to. Note that Mod Benches require Gold Bars for purchases.

While defeating an area boss and tackling other enemies on your way to a Mod Bench might sound like a tedious affair, you can also find valuable resources like Gold Bars and other loot inside the locked vault in Fortnite.

Apart from Mod Benches, Chapter 5 Season 1 also introduces a handful of weapons and guns in Fortnite. It remains to be seen how the community warms up to them.

Expand Tweet

The debacle with the Big Bang event led Epic Games to run two more showcases of the occasion. They also announced that those who have played the OG season were due to get 750,000 OG Pass XP, The Clawz Retro Back Bling for free, and Spectra Knight quests autocompleted.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!