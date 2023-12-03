How to get Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 knocking at the door, fans are understandably curious to learn how to get the Peter Griffin skin in-game. The iconic fictional character is the protagonist from Family Guy. The crossover had been leaked a few days ago, with Solid Snake also debuting in the Fortnite metaverse. Now, the news has finally been confirmed by the devs in a blog post.

With the server downtime beginning earlier on December 2 at 8.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm ET, Chapter 5 Season 1 is due to come online anytime now. Given the severity of changes and fresh new content, players should expect a rush that may result in server login issues. It may be wise to wait a few hours and then jump in if they face such errors.

How to obtain Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Peter Griffin in Battle Pass (Image via @iFireMonkey on X || Epic Games)

The Peter Griffin skin is part of the Big Bang Battle Pass. To get it, players must have the Battle Pass unlocked and reach Level 70 (through completing challenges and progressing). The cosmetic can be equipped in Battle Royale, the Festival mode, and Rocket Racing.

The Big Bang Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, with the blog post stating 1500 V-Bucks back through progression. It is available till March 8, 2024, at 2 am ET.

Other Big Bang Battle Pass skins mentioned in the blog include:

Hope

Oscar

Vengeance Jones

Nisha

Montague

Valeria

Solid Snake

The central poster of the event depicts him as a part of The Outfits. The latter is described as "Underground Underdogs and The Society’s crème de la crooked." He is one of the five island bosses, along with Oscar, Nisha, Montague, and Valeria.

Players will earn a Society Medallion upon defeating him. Equipping the item in the inventory will allow their Shield to regenerate with time.

How does Peter Griffin arrive in Fortnite?

In the blog post, the dev team provided a short clip explaining how Peter Griffin ends up in the popular Battle Royale title. The video shows him failing at a Meowscles Physical, with the muscular cat offering both "How to Get Swole in 30 Days" and "How to Get Swole in 1 Hour" books.

Peter Griffin denies both options, finally settling on drinking a liquid called "Slurp Juice" that had expired in 2021. He is instantly transformed and has a Dwayne Johnson-esque figure. A rift appears in the room, and Peter dashes forward.

Peter starts falling from the sky towards the Fortnite island before hitching a ride on a helicopter. The clip ends with the character looking at the ground beneath.

Chapter 5 Season 1 brings a plethora of new content and changes to the beloved world of Fortnite. After the Big Bang event destroyed the OG map, it showcased three new events for players to dive into.

Season 1 is also introducing new weapons and guns for players to wield and dish out damage in sweet chaos. Once the update comes online, it remains to be seen how the community reacts to everything on offer.

