All Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024)

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 10, 2024 12:22 GMT
All Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024) (Image via Twitter/Levia_Lotus)

The list of all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks is vast despite the game mode only being added in Decembe 2023. While this is still a work in progress with many more updates in the pipeline, things are shaping up nicely. All the current Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks have been added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1. While there are quite a few already, more are in development.

As such, there are 61 Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks that have been added to the game. While there are leaks pertaining to more coming soon, Epic Games is yet to confirm. Sadly, not all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks are free. Aside from the one given out during Winterfest 2023 and other freebies, all of them have to bought.

Players can obtain Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks by purchasing them from the Item Shop using V-Bucks. A few can also be obtained from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass and Festival Season 1 pass. Much like other cosmetics, all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks tend to rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then.

What are the most recent Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks? (2024)

The most Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks are Say So, When I Come Around, Welcome To Paradise, and a few others. As mentioned, since the game mode is new, all of them have been released in the last few days. Players can expect at least a few more to be added before Chapter 5 Season 1 ends.

All Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024)

As mentioned, there are a total of 61 Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. They rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then. Most can be purchased using V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency, while others are exclusive to the Battle Pass and Festival Pass. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024):

Jam Track ArtistPrice
Bad GuyBillie Eilish500
Bad RomanceLady Gaga500
Basket CaseGreen Day500
Beautiful DayU2500
BelieverImagine Dragons500
Blinding LightsThe WeekndFestival Pass Season 1
Brace for ChaosEpic GamesFestival Pass Season 1
Buddy HollyWeezer500
Butter Barn HoedownEpic GamesFestival Pass Season 1
Cake By The OceanDNCE500
Can’t Feel My FaceThe Weeknd500
Counting StarsOneRepublic500
CradlesSub Urban500
Dirty Little SecretThe All-American Rejects500
Dog Days Are OverFlorence + The Machine500
emo girlMachine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW500
Flickering FlameEpic GamesChapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass
Gangnam StylePSYFestival Pass Season 1
Get Him Back!Olivia Rodrigo500
Go With The FlowQueens of the Stone Age500
Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo500
HeartbreakerPat Benatar500
Heat WavesGlass Animals500
Highway TuneGreta Van Fleet500
Hold Me CloserElton John, Britney Spears500
IKendrick Lamar500
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking ForU2500
Into YouAriana Grande500
Less ThanNine Inch Nails500
March of the PigsNine Inch Nails500
Mr. BrightsideThe Killers500
My Songs Know What You Did In The DarkFall Out BoyFestival Pass Season 1
Nothing’s Alrightwitchgang500
OG (Future Remix)Epic GamesFree
Party Rock AnthemLMFAO500
PoisonBell Biv DeVoeFestival Pass Season 1
PompeiiBastille500
Return Of The TigerEpic GamesChapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass
Run ItEpic GamesFestival Pass Season 1
Save Your TearsThe Weeknd500
Say SoDoja Cat500
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes500
Show Them Who We AreEpic GamesFree
Single SoonSelena Gomez500
StitchesShawn Mendes500
Suddenly I SeeKT Tunstall500
Switch UpEpic GamesFestival Pass Season 1
Take Me HigherEpic GamesFestival Pass Season 1
Take My BreathThe Weeknd500
The Hand That FeedsNine Inch Nails500
The HillsThe Weeknd500
The SearchNF500
ThunderImagine Dragons500
vampireOlivia Rodrigo500
Welcome To ParadiseGreen Day500
What Is LoveHaddaway500
When I Come AroundGreen Day500
Winterfest WishEpic GamesWinterfest 2023 reward
With or Without YouU2500
You Don’t Know MeEpic GamesChapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass
ZombieThe Cranberries500

All upcoming, leaked, and and potential Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks

For the time being, there is no information about any upcoming Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is slowly coming to an end, the developers may not add more content right now. They will likely keep them in preparation for Chapter 5 Season 2 which will release on March 8, 2024.

There could be a possibility of a collaboration with Avenged Sevenfold, but that is yet to be seen. Since the band is not interested in having their music added to Fortnite Festival, there is no guarantee.

The only other upcoming Fortnite Festival Jam Track that can be confirmed is The Streets Ignite Music Pack. This can be claimed from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

