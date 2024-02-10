The list of all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks is vast despite the game mode only being added in Decembe 2023. While this is still a work in progress with many more updates in the pipeline, things are shaping up nicely. All the current Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks have been added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1. While there are quite a few already, more are in development.

As such, there are 61 Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks that have been added to the game. While there are leaks pertaining to more coming soon, Epic Games is yet to confirm. Sadly, not all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks are free. Aside from the one given out during Winterfest 2023 and other freebies, all of them have to bought.

Players can obtain Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks by purchasing them from the Item Shop using V-Bucks. A few can also be obtained from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass and Festival Season 1 pass. Much like other cosmetics, all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks tend to rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then.

What are the most recent Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks? (2024)

The most Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks are Say So, When I Come Around, Welcome To Paradise, and a few others. As mentioned, since the game mode is new, all of them have been released in the last few days. Players can expect at least a few more to be added before Chapter 5 Season 1 ends.

All Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024)

As mentioned, there are a total of 61 Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. They rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then. Most can be purchased using V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency, while others are exclusive to the Battle Pass and Festival Pass. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024):

Jam Track Artist Price Bad Guy Billie Eilish 500 Bad Romance Lady Gaga 500 Basket Case Green Day 500 Beautiful Day U2 500 Believer Imagine Dragons 500 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Festival Pass Season 1 Brace for Chaos Epic Games Festival Pass Season 1 Buddy Holly Weezer 500 Butter Barn Hoedown Epic Games Festival Pass Season 1 Cake By The Ocean DNCE 500 Can’t Feel My Face The Weeknd 500 Counting Stars OneRepublic 500 Cradles Sub Urban 500 Dirty Little Secret The All-American Rejects 500 Dog Days Are Over Florence + The Machine 500 emo girl Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW 500 Flickering Flame Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass Gangnam Style PSY Festival Pass Season 1 Get Him Back! Olivia Rodrigo 500 Go With The Flow Queens of the Stone Age 500 Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo 500 Heartbreaker Pat Benatar 500 Heat Waves Glass Animals 500 Highway Tune Greta Van Fleet 500 Hold Me Closer Elton John, Britney Spears 500 I Kendrick Lamar 500 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For U2 500 Into You Ariana Grande 500 Less Than Nine Inch Nails 500 March of the Pigs Nine Inch Nails 500 Mr. Brightside The Killers 500 My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark Fall Out Boy Festival Pass Season 1 Nothing’s Alright witchgang 500 OG (Future Remix) Epic Games Free Party Rock Anthem LMFAO 500 Poison Bell Biv DeVoe Festival Pass Season 1 Pompeii Bastille 500 Return Of The Tiger Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass Run It Epic Games Festival Pass Season 1 Save Your Tears The Weeknd 500 Say So Doja Cat 500 Seven Nation Army The White Stripes 500 Show Them Who We Are Epic Games Free Single Soon Selena Gomez 500 Stitches Shawn Mendes 500 Suddenly I See KT Tunstall 500 Switch Up Epic Games Festival Pass Season 1 Take Me Higher Epic Games Festival Pass Season 1 Take My Breath The Weeknd 500 The Hand That Feeds Nine Inch Nails 500 The Hills The Weeknd 500 The Search NF 500 Thunder Imagine Dragons 500 vampire Olivia Rodrigo 500 Welcome To Paradise Green Day 500 What Is Love Haddaway 500 When I Come Around Green Day 500 Winterfest Wish Epic Games Winterfest 2023 reward With or Without You U2 500 You Don’t Know Me Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass Zombie The Cranberries 500

All upcoming, leaked, and and potential Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks

For the time being, there is no information about any upcoming Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is slowly coming to an end, the developers may not add more content right now. They will likely keep them in preparation for Chapter 5 Season 2 which will release on March 8, 2024.

There could be a possibility of a collaboration with Avenged Sevenfold, but that is yet to be seen. Since the band is not interested in having their music added to Fortnite Festival, there is no guarantee.

The only other upcoming Fortnite Festival Jam Track that can be confirmed is The Streets Ignite Music Pack. This can be claimed from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

