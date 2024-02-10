The list of all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks is vast despite the game mode only being added in Decembe 2023. While this is still a work in progress with many more updates in the pipeline, things are shaping up nicely. All the current Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks have been added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1. While there are quite a few already, more are in development.
As such, there are 61 Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks that have been added to the game. While there are leaks pertaining to more coming soon, Epic Games is yet to confirm. Sadly, not all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks are free. Aside from the one given out during Winterfest 2023 and other freebies, all of them have to bought.
Players can obtain Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks by purchasing them from the Item Shop using V-Bucks. A few can also be obtained from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass and Festival Season 1 pass. Much like other cosmetics, all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks tend to rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then.
What are the most recent Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks? (2024)
The most Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks are Say So, When I Come Around, Welcome To Paradise, and a few others. As mentioned, since the game mode is new, all of them have been released in the last few days. Players can expect at least a few more to be added before Chapter 5 Season 1 ends.
All Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024)
As mentioned, there are a total of 61 Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. They rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then. Most can be purchased using V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency, while others are exclusive to the Battle Pass and Festival Pass. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks (February 2024):
All upcoming, leaked, and and potential Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks
For the time being, there is no information about any upcoming Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is slowly coming to an end, the developers may not add more content right now. They will likely keep them in preparation for Chapter 5 Season 2 which will release on March 8, 2024.
There could be a possibility of a collaboration with Avenged Sevenfold, but that is yet to be seen. Since the band is not interested in having their music added to Fortnite Festival, there is no guarantee.
The only other upcoming Fortnite Festival Jam Track that can be confirmed is The Streets Ignite Music Pack. This can be claimed from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.
