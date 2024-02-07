LEGO Fortnite teases Fishing in cryptic post

LEGO Fortnite is still a work in progress, and as such, Epic Games has plans to add content to the mode slowly over time. While there are a few leaks pointing toward potential new content, such as NPCs and items/weapons/tools, none can be confirmed for the time being. However, Epic Games seems to be dropping hints about what players can expect to see next in LEGO Fortnite.

They have added a teaser of sorts on their official blog mentioning the content coming to Fortnite update v28.20. Towards the end of the blog, they mention:

"In our v28.30 update, expect to reel in a lot of fun…"

It would seem that Fishing is coming to LEGO Fortnite. Given that it has been part of the Battle Royale mode for years, it makes sense to add it to the mode. Unfortunately, leakers/data-miners have been unable to confirm if this mechanic/feature will indeed be added to LEGO mode during the next update.

The only available clue is that Epic Games mentions "reel" on their blog. Since they have a habit of using wordplay as teasers, this is likely one that is hiding in plain sight. That said, here's what players can expect if Fishing comes to LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite is going to "reel" in some exciting content soon

Since Fishing has been part of the game for a while, it will not be entirely new per se. However, since the LEGO game mode is drastically different from Battle Royale, there will be a few key differences when it comes to Fishing.

For starters, since the LEGO mode is survival and resource-driven, Fishing spots should re-spawn after a certain amount of time. This will be the opposite of those found in Battle Royale mode. Another major difference could be making Fishing in the LEGO mode more dynamic. Rather than just consuming the fish that have been caught right out of the water, players will have to cook them first.

They will likely be able to combine them with other ingredients to create a more fulfilling meal. Complex recipes will definitely be part of Fishing. As such, different fish will likely grant different effects as well. This can already be seen in-game with the many types of food that are available. Different baits will likely be needed as well to catch different types of fish.

If Epic Games pushes the envelope of creativity, players may be able to create fish farms as well. Rather than venturing to different biomes to catch different fish, they could just breed them near their village. Since farming is already a part of LEGO Fortnite, this is not an outlandish idea by a long shot.

Lastly, similar to how tools/weapons have different rarities in LEGO Fortnite, fishing rods will likely follow suit as well. This will urge players to craft better equipment to make surviving the open world easier in the long run.

