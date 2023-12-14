How to plant Seeds in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite, mastering the art of agriculture and farming is essential for making sure that you have a sustainable source of food as you navigate through the game. Planting Seeds and cultivating crops can be a rewarding endeavor, allowing you to get your hands on essential resources. This article will guide you through the steps to plant Seeds easily in LEGO Fortnite, sculpting you into a skilled virtual farmer.

In order to kickstart your journey of farming, the first step is to get your hands on a Shovel, which can be essential for acquiring Soil, the foundation for your future Garden Plot. You can head to your Crafting Bench and craft a Shovel, which you can then use to mine Soil from the ground.

Tips for planting Seeds and creating a Garden Plot in LEGO Fortnite

Chickens can drop Fertilizer after being fed. (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

Fertilizer is an essential ingredient for crop growth in the game and while exploring the Grasslands Biome, you can keep a lookout for animals like sheep, chickens, and cows. You can drop raspberries, corn, and pumpkins near these animals and observe them as they consume the food.

Animals will naturally produce and drop Fertilizer, and after acquiring it, you can get onto the next step of planting Seeds and crafting your Garden Plot in LEGO Fortnite.

Once you have enough Soil and Fertilizer in your inventory, you can enter building mode and look for the Garden Plot in the Utility category of the UI. To build a Garden Plot, you will need two Soil and one Fertilizer. You can then craft the Garden Plot and place it in your desired area for cultivating food.

Garden Plot (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

With the Garden Plot in place, it's time for you to plant your Seeds. You can do this by going to the Garden Plot and interacting with it; then, you can transfer any Seeds you have into Storage. All that's left for you to do after this is wait for the Seeds to grow into fully mature and healthy crops, allowing you to harvest them for food and ingredients.

Becoming a successful farmer in LEGO Fortnite adds an exciting layer of skill to your experience, providing a steady supply of resources and food. By following these easy steps to plant Seeds and set up a Garden Plot, you can master the art of farming and make sure your character not only survives but thrives in the virtual world.

