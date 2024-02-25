5 reasons why Midas could return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 draws closer, players are excited to see what the next chapter of the game holds for them, especially in terms of characters. This has sparked speculation about the return of a beloved character from Fortnite's roster, Midas. Midas has become one of the most recognizable characters in the Fortnite lore, owing to the character's enigmatic persona and presence in the storyline in Chapter 2 Season 2.

However, Midas has been notably absent from the game ever since the event, only returning as variations of the character like the Golden Gear Midas from the Anime Legends Pack. Interestingly, with the release of Chapter 5 Season 1, players noticed multiple hints that not only hint at Midas' return but also how he could be involved with the game's ongoing storyline.

This article will explain why Midas could make his triumphant return to the Island in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Why Midas could return to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) Chapter 5 Season 2's Greek Mythology rumours

Expand Tweet

With recent leaks and the Chapter 5 map's art style suggesting that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be inspired by Greek Mythology, Midas fits perfectly into that theme. The in-game character was heavily inspired by the legend of King Midas, the king of a Greek kingdom called Phrygia, who was blessed with the ability to turn everything he touched into solid gold, an ability shared by the Fortnite Midas.

This could make Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, potentially carrying the Greek Mythology theme, the perfect backdrop for Midas' return, with the game potentially exploring the connections between King Midas and Midas from the Island.

2) The recently released Midas controller

Expand Tweet

Epic Games recently partnered with PowerA to release the Midas Controller for the Xbox Series X/S. The controller takes heavy inspiration from Midas' in-game design, featuring golden highlights as well as the character's face imprinted onto the controller, perfectly embodying Fortnite's golden boy.

While this could be seen as just another controller designed around a popular Fortnite character, it is important to note that the Midas controller was released alongside a Peely Controller.

With Peely playing a pivotal role in the Chapter 5 Season 1 storyline, the Midas Controller could be Epic Games' way of hinting at not only the iconic character's return but also his potentially playing an integral part in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 storyline.

3) The hints towards Midas on the Chapter 5 map

Expand Tweet

After the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players quickly noticed the substantial hints of Midas spread across the map. One of the most prominent examples of this is the presence of the Marigold, Midas' Yacht, introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2. While the Yacht has seen certain changes, like the removal of Midas's statue, it is still the same yacht from Chapter 2.

That's not all, however, since the list of hints keeps going. This includes a picture of the Agency on a beach, Midas' chair, the golden doors from the Chapter 2 trailer, and even hints towards other characters from Chapter 2 Season 2. This has led many players to speculate that Epic Games is setting the stage to bring Midas back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 finally.

4) The leaked Floor Is Lava LTM

Expand Tweet

The Floor is Lava LTM was first introduced to the game all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 8, a long time before Midas ever made his debut. However, it seems that these 2 beloved elements of the game's history will soon converge as recent leaks have hinted at an LTM in the game files titled "Midas Presents: Floor is Lava".

While it is not exactly clear how Midas ties in with the Floor Is Lava theme, the explicit mention of this enigmatic character who has been missing for a long time certainly adds to the pile of hints suggesting his grand return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

5) Epic Games potentially repeating a pattern

Expand Tweet

While this point is heavily speculative in nature, it seems like all the in-game hints and leaks about the upcoming theme collectively hint at Epic Games potentially repeating the cycle of featuring Midas in the second season of a chapter.

With his introduction in Chapter 2 Season 2, the character was responsible for kicking the storyline into high gear with the Device event after a pretty low-key story in Chapter 2 Season 1.

Since Chapter 5 Season 1 has had a slow and mostly grounded story, it could be the perfect stage for Midas to kick this new Island's story into high gear again with his presence in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. It is also interesting that Chapter 2 Season 1, featured a conflict between Alter and Ego, much like the Underground and the Society's conflict in Chapter 5 Season 1.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!