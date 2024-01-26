Fortnite Loading Screen reveals Peely has been captured by Oscar, Vengeance Jones is likely planning a rescue mission

With Chapter 5 Season 1 bringing many new changes to the Fortnite landscape, a Fortnite Loading Screen has revealed an interesting hint about the ongoing storyline. The 'Champion Oscar' Loading Screen from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass focuses on the kidnapping of the Peely, Fortnite's beloved banana mascot, by the enigmatic new faction, the Society.

The Fortnite Loading Screen gives us a glimpse into the dire situation Peely finds himself in, with Oscar, the humanoid tiger character introduced in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. This gives players an idea about the event that kicked off the current season's storyline, as showcased in the Chapter 5 launch trailer.

Fortnite Loading Screen gives players an idea of where the current storyline could go

In the loading screen, we can see Peely bound to a chair, seemingly being held captive by the mysterious Oscar, who can be seen engaging in a conversation with Vengeance Jones, the pivotal character of the Chapter 5 Season 1 narrative. The Champion Oscar Fortnite Loading Screen pictures Vengeance Jones and Oscar in conversation, seemingly discussing the situation Peely is in currently.

While we don't know exactly what the phone call was about, the loading screen hints at the complexity of the battle between the Underground and the Society. However, something important to note is that Vengeance Jones can be seen in a frustrated state, gritting his teeth while engaging in the conversation with Oscar and potentially formulating a response to the troubling situation.

The situation presented in the Fortnite Loading Screen could potentially set the stage for a rescue mission carried out by Vengeance Jones' Underground to save Peely from the clutches of the Society. This would also contribute to advancing the conflict between the two new factions introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, since there have been no significant developments to the narrative since Chapter 5 began.

How the Underground vs. Society narrative fits into the Fortnite storyline

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 taking a more intimate approach to storytelling in the game and exploring small-scale conflicts in contrast to the multiversal threats in previous chapters, it allows Epic Games to potentially delve into the dynamics and relationships between Fortnite characters. Vengeance Jones planning a potential rescue mission for Peely could add a layer of depth to the game while also returning to the roots of the storyline.

While the current season's storyline doesn't exactly cross over with the rumored Greek mythology theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, it will still be interesting to see how Epic Games handles a small-scale personal conflict in the current storyline.

