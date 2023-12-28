Fortnite seasonal stories could become the new norm

Fortnite has recently witnessed a shift in its storytelling approach, hinting at a departure from the traditional narrative structure seen in earlier chapters. Notably, Chapter 5 Season 1 strays from the chapter-spanning, overarching storylines, gradually introducing a trend where seasonal stories take center stage, potentially allowing for more concise narratives.

In the earlier chapters, the game maintained an overarching narrative that spanned the entirety of a chapter and often bled into the next. Central figures in the island's lore, like Slone and The Foundation, often took the spotlight, guiding players through a grand narrative.

However, with Fortnite Chapter 4, the narrative landscape went under a significant transformation as the links between Chapter 4 Season 1 and 2 became tenuous with the storyline's notable shift.

Chapter-spanning narratives are getting phased out in the Fortnite storyline

In Chapter 4 Season 1, the enigmatic yet clearly important and powerful figure of The Ageless became a guiding force. With his castle being pulled in during the Zero Fusion after the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale event, it would seem that the character and the Oathbound would play an overarching role in the narrative.

However, that wasn't the case, as after the Rift Gate opened at the end of Chapter 4 Season 1, the narrative shifted to the incoming Syndicates. The Ageless vanished without a trace, leaving a narrative void in the storyline.

Now, with the culmination of the Big Bang live event at the end of Chapter 4 Season 5, the Omniverse witnessed a rebirth, and with it came a turning point in the game's storytelling strategy. Chapter 5 Season 1 emerged with a more focused and localized approach to the narrative, deviating from the grand stories of previous chapters.

How the Chapter 5 Season 1 storyline has taken things down a notch in terms of scale

Instead of a broad, chapter-spanning saga, Fortnite seems to be opting for smaller-scale, seasonal conflict, focusing on the clash between Jones' Underground and the Society. The Chapter 5 Season 1 storyline deals with a smaller canvas, as the season highlights how both The Underground and The Society are vying for dominance over the island.

The conflict is quite grounded, and previous elements like the Seven, Kado Thorne, and Slone have seemingly just vanished. This calls for speculation about the game leaving behind grand narratives, not just in scale but also in length.

With Chapter 5 Season 2 possibly being themed around Greek Mythology, the current season's trajectory does not seem conducive to an interconnected and immediate bond with the next. However, only time will tell how Epic Games will approach the storytelling capabilities of Fortnite in the future.

