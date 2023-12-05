Where is the Underground Railroad in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced a new network of individuals known as the Underground, a covert operation led by the enigmatic Vengeance Jones in opposition to the newly introduced Society. The Underground has a base of operations located in the Underground Railroad, situated to the south of Pleasant Piazza.

The Underground Railroad is a hidden realm that encourages players to explore its secrets and engage with Vengeance Jones, the leader of the resistance. This article will explain the mysteries surrounding the Underground Railroad and what it has to offer players who visit.

How to access the Underground Railroad in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The quest for the Underground Railroad begins at the new Pleasant Piazza Point of Interest (POI). Traveling to the south of this POI, players can find a sole yellow house. Inside it, they will find an entry point to the Underground Railroad, with an arrow pointing down towards a downward passage. They can either jump down this passage or zip down using a zipline.

Passing a few stairways, gamers can find the Underground Railroad, the base of operations for Vengeance Jones and other Underground members. However, only Vengeance Jones is present at the location, and he packs a punch when it comes to the services you can purchase from him.

Vengeance Jones is ever vigilant in the battle against the Society, especially since the Society was responsible for the kidnapping of Peely in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer. For players willing to assist Vengeance Jones, he provides a service of Prop Disguise. This covert feature allows players to blend seamlessly into their surroundings, avoiding enemies, for just 50 Gold Bars.

Additionally, Vengeance Jones also sells some firepower with the Cluster Clinger. This newly added explosive item puts a twist on the classic Fortnite Clingers. It deploys multiple small explosives, making it much more difficult for players to dodge the damage caused by it. This simple yet effective explosive can be purchased from Vengeance Jones for 200 Gold Bars, providing a powerful addition to players' arsenal.

On top of that, gamers can find multiple weapon cases in the location, stacked with powerful weapons just waiting to be claimed by players, making this a powerful and relatively unknown drop spot for Fortnite players looking to loot up quickly.

As they navigate the Underground Railroad and interact with the leader of the Underground, Vengeance Jones, they explore a part of the unfolding narrative of this Fortnite season. This narrative pits them against the mysterious Society, who are hellbent on gaining control of the island.

