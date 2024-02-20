Fortnite Midas Controller: Price, specifications, release date, and more

Fortnite Midas Controller is a wired controller for Xbox Series X|S. It has been developed by a brand known as PowerA. Similar to the Fortnite Peely Controller, it takes inspiration from the vast in-game lore. As seen from the naming scheme of this peripheral device, it is themed around none other than the Golden Mischief Maker - Midas.

While he has not been seen in-game for quite some time, having him stare into your soul while you play is the closest to having him back.

As such, Fortnite Midas Controller has been designed to reflect the character in every way. The golden outlines, the tiny gold handprints that adorn the controller, and a bust of Midas featured on it - it's the whole visual package.

With that being said, let's dive into more about the controller - price, specifications, release date, and bonuses.

Fortnite Midas Controller: Specifications, where to buy, price, availability, and bonus

Fortnite Midas Controller will cost $48.98 on Amazon (Image via PowerA)

The Fortnite Midas Controller can be purchased on Amazon for $48.98. The product can be pre-ordered now but will not be released until February 23, 2024. As such, it will take a while to deliver. That said, the finer details of the product have been provided below.

Specifications:

Officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S. Works on Xbox One and Windows 10/11.

Advanced Gaming Buttons lets you gain an edge over the competition with two mappable buttons you can program on-the-fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure.

3-Way Trigger Locks allow you to set the travel distance of the triggers with three different positions to pull off quicker actions in your favorite FPS games or go full throttle in a high-end race car.

Dual Rumble Motors allows you to take your gaming experience to the next level, providing tactile feedback and sensations that bring your virtual worlds to life.

Immersive Impulse Triggers provides reactive rumble sensations using built-in motors so you can feel the action of the game.

Extra Long USB-C Cable - 10ft of distance for more comfort and flexibility than shorter cables.

Lightweight and comfortable with a diamond-textured grip for long gaming sessions.

Precision-tuned analog sticks and embedded anti-friction rings for superior controls.

Plug in your favorite 3.5 mm headset through the stereo headset jack.

Test and calibrate your controller with the free official app and 2-Year Limited Warranty.

Since the Fortnite Midas Controller is being sold as a bundle, you will also get a Fortnite Digital V-Bucks Card worth 1000. It is valid for PlayStation/Xbox/Nintendo Switch/PC/Mobile.

Additionally, you will receive a bonus in-game cosmetic item called the Storm King Fist (Pickaxe). It was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, and will cost 800 V-Bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

