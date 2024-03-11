PHOTO: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens fangirls over WWE icon 'The Rock' at 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars saw some big surprises and one such moment was when Vanessa Hudgens, wife of MLB shortstop Cole Tucker, announced her baby bump to the world. Hudgens was dressed in black and posed for photos as she hosted the pre-show.

With the Oscars being the place to be, the stars were out and Hudgens was excited to see WWE's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She posted a photo to her Instagram stories, which she captioned:

"Clearly excited @ The Rock"

Vanessa Hudgens' IG Stories

Hudgens took to IG to share photos of her evening, thanking ABC for having her on the broadcast:

"Thank you @abcnetwork & @theacademy for having me as your pre show host once again. Best time 🥰"

Hudgens was busy hosting the pre-show and received compliments from pop icon Ariana Grande.

Vanessa Hudgens hit back at fans amid earlier rumors of pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens was happy to announce her good news to the world at the 2024 Oscars. However, on Wednesday, she hit back at fans who she felt were disrespectful back in October.

Appearing on the "She Pivots" podcast, Hudgens shared her thoughts on the October rumors of her pregnancy:

“I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.'

"I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day, and am a real woman and have a real body.

"Don't make assumptions, in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies."

Hudgens was quick to say that there was nothing wrong with being pregnant and that she was looking forward to pregnancy in the future:

"Nothing wrong about being pregnant, obviously," Vanessa said. "I can't wait for the day."

After showcasing her baby bump at the Oscars, it appears that day has come for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker. The pair got married in a Mexican jungle in December last year and are celebrating more milestones in 2024.

