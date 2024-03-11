"Congratulations, you are magnificent" - Pop icon Ariana Grande sends best wishes as Vanessa Hudgens debuts baby bump at Oscars 2024

Vanessa Hudgens is having a dream 2024 after marrying MLB shortstop Cole Tucker in December. The two have gone from strength to strength since meeting on one of Jay Shetty's Zoom meditations during Covid and of late, there had been rumors of a pregnancy circulating.

Hudgens made a red carpet appearance at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, featuring a black dress and a baby bump. Pop icon Ariana Grande congratulated Hudgens on her pregnancy live on the ABC broadcast:

"Congratulations, you are magnificent"

Hudgens was all smiles for the cameras at the Oscars and posed for photos. She shared her evening on Instagram, captioning a post:

"Oscar’s 2024! One for the books 😝🥳🥰♥️"

Vanessa Hudgens thanked ABC for having her in another post, captioned:

"Thank you @abcnetwork & @theacademy for having me as your pre show host once again. Best time 🥰"

This comes on the back of Vanessa Hudgens criticizing the pregnancy speculation on March 6, which had arisen in October. She told the "She Pivots" podcast:

“I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.'”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Zoom meeting led to a dream marriage

Vanessa Hudgens met Cole Tucker at one of Jay Shetty's Zoom meditations in October 2020. Hudgens told Vogue:

"I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before, so I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram—and he sent a DM the next day."

The two hit it off and dated for three years before getting engaged at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in February 2023. Planning their marriage, Hudgens never had any doubt who should officiate the ceremony, former monk-turned-podcaster, Jay Shetty:

"Cole and I met in 2020 on a Zoom meditation led by Jay Shetty," Hudgens said (via Vogue), "so when we got engaged, we knew that we wanted Jay to officiate our wedding."

The December wedding featured a remarkable ceremony in the Mexican jungle, and the photos showed the couple glowing on their happy day.

With Vanessa Hudgens sharing her baby bump with the world, her followers will be looking forward to her sharing snaps of her daily life on Instagram.

