In Photos: Newlyweds Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker go from 'I do' to ocean hue with post-wedding beach bash

Earlier reports surfaced that Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens had been married in Mexico. Now, thanks to social media posts, there is more confirmation of that fact. The two were spotted in a beach-side ceremony and were seen celebrating after.

Fittingly, Hudgens has on a white bathing suit to enjoy the post-wedding celebration, but a photo also surfaced of the bride in a white wedding dress by the ocean. Take a look at the photos below:

Tucker, who currently plays for the Colorado Rockies, is not pictured in this photo, but there were a few photos of the actual ceremony. Tucker has on orange shorts and a white shirt. It was very easy for him to transition from that to his beach attire to swim and celebrate.

Based on the images, Sarah Hyland, actress of "Modern Family" fame, was also in attendance. Based on her positioning, she may have played a role in the ceremony other than guest.

Cole Tucker, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Vanessa Hudgens have officially tied the knot. Photos now confirm that the two are married, and these below give fans a good look at their wedding rings.

The couple have been together since 2020. They got engaged in 2022 and did not wait around to officially tie the knot. The two have now cemented their three-year relationship in the ultimate fashion.

Cole Tucker officially married Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens, known for her work as an actress in "High School Musical," "Spring Breakers" and other films and shows, is 34 and the MLB shortstop is 27. In 2021, Hudgens said that Tucker was "perfect" for her and that she was really happy with him. Now, she can spend the rest of her life with him.

