Vanessa Hudgens gets married to MLB star Cole Tucker in Mexico, per report

Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly married her longtime partner Cole Tucker. According to reports, the two allegedly tied the knot in Mexico. They have been engaged since 2022 after first being linked together in 2020. The "High School Musical" actress is 34 and Tucker is 27.

The shortstop and actress officially linked in 2021, when they shared an Instagram post revealing their new relationship. Just two short years later, they are reportedly husband and wife.

Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker after a couple of years together

After multiple years of dating/engagement, the celebrity couple of Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens is now reportedly official. They've been together for a while and are both well into their adult years, though the Colorado Rockies star is younger.

Via People, Hudgens said this of her now husband back in 2021:

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Cole Tucker married Vanessa Hudgens

Tucker said that while he understood he had a very famous partner, he didn't want it to be any different than other Pittsburgh Pirates players having their partners and spouses at the clubhouse:

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' I don't want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She's great. She'll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is."

Hudgens revealed that she made the first move, directly messaging him after they met and kickstarted a conversation. They hit it off and things progressed from there. Now, they're husband and wife after a beautiful ceremony in Mexico, according to reports.

