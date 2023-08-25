Vanessa Hudgens, an actress, has "manifested" all of her success. Since she recently got engaged to Cole Tucker, the 34-year-old actress explained that she had asked the universe for everything in both her professional and personal lives, according to aceshowbiz.com.

Vanessa first gained notoriety in the entertainment industry when she played Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's smash hit "High School Musical."

The actress, who lost her father Greg to cancer in 2016, just hours before she played the role of Rizzo in "Grease Live," is now exploring another side of herself as part of the new documentary "Dead Hot: Season of the Witch."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said, "I kinda wanted to figure out who they were specifically so I can be more intimate with them, and I definitely got that. I mean, I've always said that the only way to heal ancestral trauma is to shine a light on it, and witchcraft has been painted as this demonic thing through film for years."

The actress added that she "connects" with angels daily and finds it "empowering" to stay in touch with spirituality. She explained that she was drawn to participate in the Tubi project to "heal ancestral trauma."

Relationship between Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and pitcher Cole Tucker, who is presently with the Colorado Rockies, started dating in 2020.

The two met while taking a course in online meditation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February of this year, Hudgens posted on Instagram to announce their engagement.

After playing in the minor leagues for a while, Tucker was signed by the Rockies.

How well he works with the team will be intriguing to see. The 27-year-old, demoted numerous times, now has another chance to join the elite division.