"My last breakup has catapulted me into a very special place" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens credits ex-boyfriend for leading her to Mr. Right

Vanessa Hudgens expresses gratitude for her search that led to her spouse and former MLB first-round pick, Cole Tucker.

In the latest episode of the She Pivots podcast, the 35-year-old actress from 'High School Musical' shared that her character was created by drawing inspiration from her past breakups.

She also revealed that her previous breakups made her rethink everything. This came three months after her lavish wedding to Tucker in Mexico, which was attended by her loved ones.

Vanessa dated Dune star Austin Butler for nine years from 2011 before the split in 2020. She credits this breakup as the turning point in her life, as it led her to find Mr. Right for a lifetime.

"My last breakup catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married. The right person, which I'm so grateful for. Because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met." - Vanessa Hudgens on her breakup from Austin Butler and then finding Cole Tucker after that

Vanessa Hudgens went on to voice some great positives about his spouse, Cole Tucker, whom she met in November 2020. Later, in February 2023, the couple announced their engagement and later that year, in December, they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

"I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more. He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am." - Hudgens on Cole

Vanessa Hudgens revealed her baby bump at the Oscars 2024

In a star-studded affair on Sunday afternoon at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Oscars Red Carpet host Vanessa Hudgens surprised everyone by debuting her baby bump at the awards function.

After marrying Cole Tucker last year, she was observed cradling her baby bump on Sunday while getting clicked by photographers and receiving congratulatory messages from the Hollywood stars as they arrived on the red carpet for the biggest awards night in the film industry worldwide.

According to a Vogue article, Vanessa Hudgens wore a body-hugging black turtleneck gown by Vera Wang to highlight her figure stylishly. Chopard diamonds adorned the couture ensemble, and she flashed a radiant smile as she walked the red carpet before the ceremony, receiving congratulations on her pregnancy.

