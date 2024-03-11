Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Award winners across all categories for the 96th Academy Awards

With a stunning display of talent, inventiveness, and cinematic accomplishments, the 96th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2024, honored excellence in the film industry. Every year, the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honors outstanding contributions to cinema in numerous of categories.
The Oscars 2024 ceremony included a broad range of films and performances that captivated viewers worldwide. The nominees, including both seasoned pros and up-and-coming artists, reflected the ever-changing spirit of modern film.
The anticipation was high, as Hollywood's best gathered to honor and celebrate the outstanding work that adorned the silver screen the previous year, with each category tightly fought out.
The excitement of many fans to find out who won the Oscars 2024 has finally come to an end.
Oscars 2024 full list of winners and nominations
The 96th Academy Awards nominees and winners in a variety of categories are listed below:
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
- El Conde Edward Lachman for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Rodrigo Prieto for Maestro
- Matthew Libatique for Oppenheimer
- Hoyte van Hoytema for Poor Things (Winner)
- Robbie Ryan for Barbie
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Colman Domingo for Rustin
- Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction
- Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening for Nyad
- Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan for Maestro
- Emma Stone for Poor Things (Winner)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
- America Ferrera for Barbie
- Jodie Foster for Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers (Winner)
Best Original Song
- I'm Just Ken from Barbie
- What Was I Made For from Barbie (Winner)
- The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot
- It Never Went Away from American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Score
- El Conde Edward Lachman for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Rodrigo Prieto for Maestro
- Matthew Libatique for Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Hoyte van Hoytema for Poor Things
- Robbie Ryan for Barbie
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron (Winner)
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction (Winner)
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
