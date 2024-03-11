Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Award winners across all categories for the 96th Academy Awards

With a stunning display of talent, inventiveness, and cinematic accomplishments, the 96th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2024, honored excellence in the film industry. Every year, the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honors outstanding contributions to cinema in numerous of categories.

The Oscars 2024 ceremony included a broad range of films and performances that captivated viewers worldwide. The nominees, including both seasoned pros and up-and-coming artists, reflected the ever-changing spirit of modern film.

The anticipation was high, as Hollywood's best gathered to honor and celebrate the outstanding work that adorned the silver screen the previous year, with each category tightly fought out.

The excitement of many fans to find out who won the Oscars 2024 has finally come to an end.

Oscars 2024 full list of winners and nominations

The 96th Academy Awards nominees and winners in a variety of categories are listed below:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer (Winner)

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer (Winner)

Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde Edward Lachman for Killers of the Flower Moon

Rodrigo Prieto for Maestro

Matthew Libatique for Oppenheimer

Hoyte van Hoytema for Poor Things (Winner)

Robbie Ryan for Barbie

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Colman Domingo for Rustin

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer (Winner)

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction

Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer (Winner)

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening for Nyad

Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Emma Stone for Poor Things (Winner)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

America Ferrera for Barbie

Jodie Foster for Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers (Winner)

Best Original Song

I'm Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For from Barbie (Winner)

The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Score

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron (Winner)

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction (Winner)

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Oscars 2024 watchers had the option of watching the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars 2024) live on ABC or via online streaming.