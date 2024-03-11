"It was robbed": Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse loses to The Boy and The Heron at Oscars 2024

The Boy and the Heron has benched its name at Oscars 2024. Notably, the animated film directed by maestro Hayao Miyazaki won the Best Animated Film award by surpassing Marvel's Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse movie.

A notable difference between the plots of the movies is in their thematic focus and narrative style. The Boy and the Heron is introspective as it explores personal loss and emotional growth through a symbolic journey. In contrast, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an action-packed film where the heroes clash on handling a new threat.

It is worth noting that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was well-received both critically and commercially. The film earned positive reviews for its visuals, action sequences, and depth of storytelling. Moreover, fans are of the opinion that the movie was "more deserving" in comparison to the Japanese animated film. Building upon that, they think that Across the Spiderverse was robbed of its victory.

As a fan writes:

Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award at Oscars 2024. (Image via X/@louis_brefc)

"This is a stolen from Spider-man" Fans brand The Boy and the Heron less deserving of the Oscars 2024 award

Expand Tweet

Regarding The Boy and the Heron winning at Oscars 2024, some fans believe that the award was unjustly given and feel that Across the Spiderverse was robbed of the win. While a few acknowledge the quality of The Boy and the Heron, they still express a stronger preference for Across the Spider-Verse.

Furthermore, there's also a sentiment that, although the Japanese animated film is great, it wasn't the best among the 2023 nominees. Additionally, some fans hint at a bias due to Hayao Miyazaki's return to filmmaking, suggesting this might have influenced the award decision. Overall, a significant portion of the audience feels that "Across the Spiderverse" deserves the Oscar more.

Below are some fan reactions highlighting the general sentiment:

Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award at Oscars 2024. (Image via X/@theacademy)

Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award at Oscars 2024. (Image via X/@theacademy)

Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award at Oscars 2024. (Image via X/@louis_brefc)

Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award. (Image via X/@louis_brefc) Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award. (Image via X/@louis_brefc)

Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award. (Image via X/@louis_brefc)

Fans reacting to The Best Animated film award. (Image via X/@myrcellasear)

The Best Animated Film Award winner at Oscars 2024: What was The Boy and the Heron about?

A still from Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron (Image via GKIDS Films)

The Boy and the Heron is a Japanese animated fantasy film in which the story follows a 12-year-old boy named Mahito Maki, who is grappling with losing his mother in a hospital fire. Sent to live in the countryside with his distant father and his new, pregnant stepmother, Mahito encounters a mystical grey heron.

This encounter leads him to a mysterious tower and, subsequently, into a fantastical world. In the imaginary world, he meets various creatures and faces challenges that revolve around themes of grief, self-discovery, and the complexities of familial relationships.

The film blends reality with fantasy as it draws inspiration from director Hayao Miyazaki's own life experiences and memories.