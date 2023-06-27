Create

Exploring how Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse connected itself to all the live-action Spider-Man films

By Rohit Rajput
Modified Jun 27, 2023 21:02 IST
A still from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)
A still from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse truly dug into the vastness of Spider-Man lore. Following Miles Morales as he battles the Spot and learns about his place in the Spider-Verse, the film is chock-full of references and world-building that really amplifies the importance of everything in a way, and it also branches out this animated universe in many different ways.

Somehow, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is able to not only connect itself with various previous animated universes of Spider-Man but also connect itself to the previous and ongoing live-action universe of the wall-crawler we have now.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dives fully into the concept of the multiverse

Behind the scenes look at Donald Glover Across the spider-verse cameo https://t.co/DMUSUoWzxY

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a multiverse film that uses the concept to introduce many new elements. The film is all about exactly what the purpose of a Spider-Man is, and by having various different Spider-Men appear throughout the movie, the film goes above and beyond and also connects itself to the ongoing and previous live-action universes of the Wallcrawler.

In the beginning of the film itself, Across the Spider-Verse immediately connects itself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) when Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara, mentions the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Name-dropping Doctor Strange and calling Tom Holland's Spider-Man the "little nerd from Earth-199999." But since the MCU is labeled as Earth-616 in the film universe, things can get a bit confusing, but the film goes a step above and beyond.

I wonder what Andrew Garfield thought of the clip of him in Across the Spider-Verse

During the Spider-Society section of the film, Donal Glover appears as the live-action Prowler as well. Glover first made his appearance as the Prowler's alter-ego Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and this can very much be seen as the film's way of confirming that the character does indeed turn into the Prowler in the future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also connects itself to Sony's ongoing Spider-Man film universe. In a scene where the Spot is discovering the multiverse, he accidentally ends up in Mrs. Chen's shop, a character from the Venom films, thus establishing that these two universes share their roots as well.

Across the Spider-Verse - Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099 🕸 https://t.co/M3o7QMM3Lm

And if that wasn't enough, then the film also ends up connecting itself to Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films as well. This happens when Miguel is explaining the multiverse to Miles and telling him exactly how important "Canon Events" are to the fate of a universe.

Telling him that someone close to a Spider-Man needs to die in every universe so that the timeline can survive, the film shows us a brief scene from The Amazing Spider-Man where Andrew Garfield can be seen holding a dying Captain Stacy from the climax of the film. In the same scene, a brief scene from Spider-Man is played as well, with Tobey Maguire holding a dying Uncle Ben.

Right now, it's pretty evident that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse might also step out of the realms of animation and feature a live-action universe. However, we will only get to know once the film releases in theaters. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently slated to release on March 29, 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...