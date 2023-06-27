Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse truly dug into the vastness of Spider-Man lore. Following Miles Morales as he battles the Spot and learns about his place in the Spider-Verse, the film is chock-full of references and world-building that really amplifies the importance of everything in a way, and it also branches out this animated universe in many different ways.

Somehow, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is able to not only connect itself with various previous animated universes of Spider-Man but also connect itself to the previous and ongoing live-action universe of the wall-crawler we have now.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dives fully into the concept of the multiverse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a multiverse film that uses the concept to introduce many new elements. The film is all about exactly what the purpose of a Spider-Man is, and by having various different Spider-Men appear throughout the movie, the film goes above and beyond and also connects itself to the ongoing and previous live-action universes of the Wallcrawler.

In the beginning of the film itself, Across the Spider-Verse immediately connects itself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) when Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara, mentions the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Name-dropping Doctor Strange and calling Tom Holland's Spider-Man the "little nerd from Earth-199999." But since the MCU is labeled as Earth-616 in the film universe, things can get a bit confusing, but the film goes a step above and beyond.

During the Spider-Society section of the film, Donal Glover appears as the live-action Prowler as well. Glover first made his appearance as the Prowler's alter-ego Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and this can very much be seen as the film's way of confirming that the character does indeed turn into the Prowler in the future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also connects itself to Sony's ongoing Spider-Man film universe. In a scene where the Spot is discovering the multiverse, he accidentally ends up in Mrs. Chen's shop, a character from the Venom films, thus establishing that these two universes share their roots as well.

And if that wasn't enough, then the film also ends up connecting itself to Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films as well. This happens when Miguel is explaining the multiverse to Miles and telling him exactly how important "Canon Events" are to the fate of a universe.

Telling him that someone close to a Spider-Man needs to die in every universe so that the timeline can survive, the film shows us a brief scene from The Amazing Spider-Man where Andrew Garfield can be seen holding a dying Captain Stacy from the climax of the film. In the same scene, a brief scene from Spider-Man is played as well, with Tobey Maguire holding a dying Uncle Ben.

Right now, it's pretty evident that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse might also step out of the realms of animation and feature a live-action universe. However, we will only get to know once the film releases in theaters. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently slated to release on March 29, 2024.

