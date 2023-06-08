Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse confirmed to be the trilogy's ultimate finale

Fans of the Spider-Verse movies have been waiting for word on the impending Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and the verdict is in that it will cap up the series for good.

The producers have confirmed that there will not be a fourth sequel to the Spider-Verse trilogy, ending any rumors. Since the start, the series has provided an exhilarating experience. The journey, which continued with the blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, had fans worldwide on the edge of their seats.

Adding to this suspense was Peter Ramsey, the producer of Spider-Verse 2, who had artfully alluded to limitless opportunities for the franchise, kindling wonderment and excitement about a possible extension to the series. The upcoming release of Beyond the Spider-Verse has audiences eagerly anticipating what is expected to be an exciting and epic conclusion.

Christopher Miller, the influential producer behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, recently ended rampant speculation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He confirmed that the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse symbolizes the completion of the Miles Morales story arc, effectively dismissing any conjecture about a subsequent fourth Spider-Verse installment.

Addressing the speculation, Miller stated unequivocally:

"It is. It is the end of the Miles Morales trilogy and so this whole thing is working towards that."

In addition to this revelation, Miller emphasized the stand-alone nature of Spider-Verse 2. Despite its tantalizing cliffhanger, he stated that the film possesses a comprehensive and cogent narrative arc:

"But this, obviously, has its own complete film with a beginning, middle, and end and Miles starts in one place, and ends in another. And all the characters have an arc in this film in it. But that's it for us. We're so tired."

Fans have many things to anticipate despite the upcoming conclusion of the Spider-Verse trilogy. Amy Pascal, another key producer behind Across the Spider-Verse, confirmed to Vanity Fair that a Spider-Women spin-off, crafted by Bek Smith and starring Spider-Gwen, Cindy Moon, and Jessica Drew, is in development.

During the Spider-Verse 2's premiere, Pascal underscored this exciting news, revealing that a live-action film spotlighting Miles Morales is also on the horizon, concurrently with the animated Spider-Woman film.

The threequel of Into the Spider-Verse is shaping up to provide a fitting conclusion to the story of Miles Morales. With its abundant thrilling prospects, the multiverse certainly lends an element of intrigue. However, the prospect of a definitive resolution for Miles resonates as a suitable and strategic narrative choice.

This doesn't suggest the demise of Morales in Spider-Verse 3. Instead, the concluding chapter might fulfill Morales's character growth, negating the need for a fourth installment to continue his transformation.

"Sony has dated 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' to open on March 29, 2024 — less than a year away — but the directors have no idea whether the film will actually make that release date.… It seems that the release date for 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' might be pushed back."

The imminent finale of this version of Miles Morales's narrative journey doesn't signify the end for the young hero. The Spider-Verse films have successfully demonstrated that they could introduce fresh takes on the hero's journey, potentially including a live-action rendition.

Across the Spider-Verse is now showing in theaters worldwide.

